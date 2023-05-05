Job Squad: May 5, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features warehouse positions, openings with the Jackson County Health Department and open interviews at the upcoming casino.
Walker’s Bluff Casino & Resort is holding open interviews and career fairs!
Open interviews are Mondays and Fridays from 4p-6p.
Tuesdays are from 9a-11a.
Career Fairs are held on Saturdays from 10a-4p.
All events are at the general store at Walker’s Bluff. For more information, call 618-993-7777.
Job offers on the spot!
Register at: www.walkersbluffcasinoresort.com/jobfair.html
Jackson County Health Department is seeking diverse individuals from all backgrounds to apply for their open positions. Currently the County Recycling Position and an Associate Environmentalist (Sanitarian) positions are open. These two positions are part of the Environmental Health Team. If your goal is to build a career that makes a difference, consider joining the dedicated staff of the Jackson County Health Department. All positions are housed at the Murphysboro office and the work schedule is 8am-4pm Monday-Friday. Full time positions include Health, Dental, Vision benefits, IMRF pension plan, paid holidays, vacation & sick time. To apply or learn more about these positions, log on to https://jchdonline.org/career-opportunities/ or call (618)684-3143 x102.
If you love books, come work for ReaderLink! They are a family-owned company that offers flexible schedules and competitive pay.
Their part-time positions are perfect for college students or those who want to make good money without a full-time commitment.
Part-Time General Warehouse Associates Needed at the Marion, IL Distribution Center
Shift 1: Mondays and Tuesdays 5:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Shift 2: Fridays and Saturdays 5:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Go to www.readerlink.com/careers to apply!