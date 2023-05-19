Job Squad: May 19th, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features openings for production workers, CNAs, HR managers, and more.
Eaton Corporation has full time job production positions open ranging from $15-$20. The following salaried positions are also available: Mechanical Engineer, CI/Opex Manager, Quality Manager, and Supervisor. They are having a hiring event with open interviews on Saturday 5/20 from 9am-12pm. All positions can be applied for at https://jobs.eaton.com/jobs or call 618-571-6952 for more information. Located at 3764 Longspur Rd, Pinckneyville, IL 62274
My Office Help is hiring for A Human Resources Manager.
They are looking to fill our Human Resources and Training Manager position at their Energy, Illinois location.
Duties & Responsibilities
Support CSRs in covering lunch breaks, absences, and backup phone support
Process applications, interview and hire new CSRs as business needs demand
Ensure compliance with all federal and state recordkeeping laws for employment documentation
Onboard and offboard team members, including supervising the setup of any equipment assigned to that team member
Ongoing training with our existing team to monitor their progress, provide feedback, and identify opportunities for development while working with the team member to create action plans to eliminate those opportunities and more.
Benefits Include
Group Rate Insurance Plans
Paid Time Off/Holidays
Solid 40 hour schedule with no weekends
A competitive pay scale that will grow with the business and individual merit
Advancing competitive executive benefits as the corporation develops and expands
401k Contributions once the company reaches an appropriate size
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: $18.00 per hour
Benefits:
Health insurance
Life insurance
Paid time off
Schedule:
8 hour shift, Day shift, Monday to Friday- No nights, No weekends
Energy, IL 62933: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work (Required)
Experience:
Team Management: 1 year (Required)
Training: 1 year (Required)
Human Resources: 1 year (Preferred)
Work Location: In person at 203 E Ford St, Energy, IL, 62933
For more details and to apply go here:
https://app.myofficehelp.com/contact-form/hr-training-manager
Liberty Village of Marion is looking to add more stars to their winning team! Now hiring CNAs, nurses for night shift, assisted living caregivers, Housekeeping and Dietary team members. Housekeeping team members will have steady hours of work with no worries of reduced hours like in the hotel industry. Dietary team members including cooks have day time only hours with hours no later in the day that ending 7 pm, unlike all the restaurant dietary positions. Reception and Medical Records is also open. Teamwork makes our dream work and we would love to have you join us! Apply online today at https://libertyvillageofmarion.com/webform.htm