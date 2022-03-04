Job Squad: March 4, 2022

WSIL -- If you love working outdoors or dream of a career in law enforcement, then check out all the positions that are open in this edition of Job Squad.
Family Lawn Care of Herrin is now hiring for the 2022 Season. The business needs workers for lawn maintenance, landscaping, installers, and plant nursery workers. Pay is $14 to $18 an hour, depending on experience. Many positions offer full or part-time opportunities. The benefits include a sign-on bonus, Teledoc health plan, prescription medication plan, IRA program, and paid time off. For questions, call (618) 942-3171 or stop by the office at 112 Forest Park Drive, Herrin, IL (near Rt. 13, just off Rt. 148) for an interview or to apply.
Aisin has a few positions open, including 2nd shift production workers. Starting pay is $15.50 per hour with increases every six months for the first three years. The company is also looking for a 3rd Shift Mold Maintenance Technicians, 2nd Shift Maintenance Technician, and 1st Shift Cost Specialist. Apply here to learn more about these opportunities.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is hiring Correctional Officers. Applications are due by 4:00 p.m. on March 25, 2022. The testing date is April 2 at 9:00 a.m. at the Mt. Vernon Township High School. A link to the application is here.
Century Assisted Living is currently hiring CNAs and caregivers. Full and part-time positions are available. You must be self-motivated, reliable, and most of all, love working with seniors. For more information, call (618) 549-9889.