Job Squad: March 25, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Job Squad, there are several new employment opportunities that have just opened up across the region.
Wexford Health Sources is looking for RNs with starting pay at $37.00 and LPNs starting at $28.00. Facilities include Pinckneyville, Shawnee, and Big Muddy River Correctional Centers. Benefits include an annual increase, paid time off, paid holidays, comprehensive health insurance, 401k retirement savings plan with a partial match, company-paid short-term disability, and healthcare and dependent care spending account. To apply click the link here The company is also holding a recruiting event for Nurses Tuesday, April 5th, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It's at Buckwater Brew Works and Whiskey House in Carbondale. For more information, call (800) 903-6313 Ext. 252.
H&R Agri-Power has multiple full-time positions open in Vergennes, IL for Service Techs, Truck Drivers, Parts Associates, and Equipment Wash Techs. For more information click the link here.
The Mill Bar and Grill in Sesser is hiring wait staff, bartenders, and kitchen staff. You can apply in person during regular business hours at 702 West Yung Street #1341 in Sesser.
Mt. Vernon Starbucks is hiring Baristas. Benefits include free food and beverages, medical, dental, and vision plans, free headspace for Lyra, paid parental leave, vacation and sick time, free Spotify premiums, and free stock grants. You can apply here.