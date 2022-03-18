Job Squad: March 18, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Job Squad, there is temporary work with a local highway department, work in education, and a few hiring events going on across the region.
The Williamson County Highway Department is now accepting applications for temporary maintenance employees to assist the Highway Department this coming summer. Applicants with previous experience operating tractors/equipment and a CDL license or college-related experience are preferred. The rate of pay will be $15.40/hr. All applicants must be residents of Williamson County. Interested applicants should apply and resume to yrichert@williamsoncountyil.gov by April 1, 2022, or by mail to J. Travis Emery, County Engineer, Williamson County Highway Department, 1817 North Court St. Marion, IL 62959.
WLC Management Firm is currently accepting resumes and applications for Director of Nursing at its Benton & Harrisburg skilled nursing facilities. An RN license is required. The firm is currently offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus paid over one year. Benefits include medical insurance, 401K, a monthly bonus program, and more. If interested, send a resume to sstout@wlcfirm.com. The company is an EOE.
Heartland Regional Medical Center is hosting a Spring Career Fair specifically for Nurses. It will be held Monday, March 21, from 6-8 p.m. at the hospital. Nursing opportunities are available in the Cath Lab, Critical Care, Emergency Department, Med/Surg Unit, OR, Perioperative Services, Primary Care Clinics, and Specialty Clinics. For more information, go to the Heartland Regional Facebook page. If you can not attend, you can view current job openings online at, HeartlandHealthCareers.com and apply today. If you have questions, contact Heartland Regional’s HR Manager Robbie Musoiu at (618) 998-7775 or rmusoiu@qhcus.com.
HireLevel is hosting a hiring event at the Marion office on Tuesday, March 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Regional Office of Education #21 has several positions open. Administrators are looking for an Administrative Assistant, Alternative Classroom Instructor – Project Echo Alternative School, Assistant Grant Coordinator, Elevating Special Educators (ESE) Regional Specialist, Johnson County Administrative Assistant, and Teacher Aide for Project Echo Alternative School. To apply, send an application here. You can also apply in person or by mail. Submit an application, cover letter, resume, transcripts, and three professional references to Mrs. Lorie LeQuatte, Regional Superintendent, 502 W. Jackson St., Marion, IL 62959. For more information, call (618) 998-1283.
The City of Harrisburg is testing for Police Officer and Fireman positions. The application process is from March 16, 2022, to March 31, 2022. Applications may be picked up at Harrisburg City Hall. The testing procedure will be held after all applications are in and processed.