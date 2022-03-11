Job Squad: March 11, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Several companies are hiring across the region, including one business that is now offering 15-year-olds a jump start in the workforce.
Illinois Central School Bus is seeking School Bus Drivers and Monitors immediately. The company still has new driver incentives but only for a limited time. A $500 bonus is being offered for those with no experience and $1,000 for those who have their school bus permit. The pay will range from $15.00 to $18.50 an hour. A high school diploma or GED is required, and you must be 21-years-old to drive a school bus. The company will train. For questions, call (618) 993-9170. You can apply online at driveayellowbus.com or northamericacentral.com.
General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems has openings for interns in HR and Safety and Accountants 1 and 2. For more details and how to apply for any of these positions, click here.
Marion Little Caesars now hires 15-year-olds with a work permit. If you are interested, you can apply and set up an interview at 1301 Enterprise Way SUITE 10A, Marion, IL or call (618) 993-3355.
Roth Sign Company in Herrin needs an office worker to work full-time, Monday-Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicant must be familiar with QuickBooks. Duties include answering phones, invoicing, and assisting where needed. You can send a resume to Roth Signs, P.O. Box 610, Herrin, IL. 62948.