...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally east of a
line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to
Carbondale and Wayne City Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will be from 6 PM CST
today through 2 AM CST Saturday morning. With cooling ground
and road surfaces, some slick spots will be possible through
daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will fall into the single
digits above zero overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Job Squad: March 11, 2022

job squad

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Several companies are hiring across the region, including one business that is now offering 15-year-olds a jump start in the workforce.

Illinois Central School Bus is seeking School Bus Drivers and Monitors immediately. The company still has new driver incentives but only for a limited time. A $500 bonus is being offered for those with no experience and $1,000 for those who have their school bus permit. The pay will range from $15.00 to $18.50 an hour. A high school diploma or GED is required, and you must be 21-years-old to drive a school bus. The company will train. For questions, call (618) 993-9170. You can apply online  at driveayellowbus.com or northamericacentral.com

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems has openings for interns in HR and Safety and Accountants 1 and 2. For more details and how to apply for any of these positions, click here.

Marion Little Caesars now hires 15-year-olds with a work permit. If you are interested, you can apply and set up an interview at 1301 Enterprise Way SUITE 10A, Marion, IL or call (618) 993-3355.

Roth Sign Company in Herrin needs an office worker to work full-time, Monday-Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicant must be familiar with QuickBooks. Duties include answering phones, invoicing, and assisting where needed. You can send a resume to Roth Signs, P.O. Box 610, Herrin, IL. 62948. 

