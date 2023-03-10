Job Squad: March 10, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features openings for Lube Technicians, Maintenance Technicians, RNs, and more.
Carterville Quik Lube is currently hiring a full-time Lube Technician.
Duties include: changing oil (pit and under hoods), filling fluids such as washer fluid, coolant, etc., setting tire pressures, rotating tires, vacuuming interior, cleaning, install wiper blades, etc.
Hours are Tuesday- Friday from 8am-5pm, Saturday 8am-1pm, closed Sunday and Monday.
Please apply in person.
Carterville Quik Lube
107 Municipal Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
618-681-2774
Heartland Realty is hiring for a Maintenance Technician to join their team servicing over 450 properties in the Williamson County area. 100% paid insurance! Email resume to jason@taxplanning.com or call the Heartland Realty office at 618-993-3029.
Priority Staffing is hiring for several positions for a Saline County car dealership. Available openings include: Detailer, Oil Change Technician, and Auto Mechanic. All positions are full-time and range anywhere from $13/hr- $28/hr depending on experience and certifications. To apply, call 618-969-8800, or apply online at www.prioritystaffinggroup.com.
Southeast Health Hospital is currently hiring Nights Only RNS at $40/hr. (Full time)
This is located at the Intensive Care Unit in Cape Girardeau.
Delivers Nursing Care by developing a nursing diagnosis; establishing nursing care objectives; defining nursing interventions; providing physical, emotional, psychological, and spiritual support to patients, families/support person to understand patient conditions, medications, and self-care skills; noting changing conditions and needs; re-evaluating care objectives.
Qualifications
• Associate's Degree Nursing required
• Bachelor's Degree Nursing preferred
• RN - Registered Nurse - State Licensure And/Or Compact State Licensure State of MO Upon Hire required
• BLS - Basic Life Support Upon Hire required
• CCCRN - Certified Critical Care RN Upon Hire preferred
• STARR certification within 90 Days required
Apply at www.SEhealth.org.