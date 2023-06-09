Job Squad: June 9, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features a weekly walk-in hiring event, a virtual hiring event, and multiple openings from HireLevel.
Aisin Manufacturing and Aisin Electronics are holding weekly open interviews.
“Walk-In Wednesdays” is currently being held every Wednesday from 1pm-4pm.
Just bring your resume and a valid ID. Apply online at www.aisinillinois.com.
11000 Redco Drive; Marion, IL 62959.
HireLevel Job Opportunities
Internal Opportunities:
Partnership Development in Marion, IL
Email resume to svanderbilt@hirelevel.com
Other Job Opportunities:
Manufacturing Associates in Marion, IL. with pay rates ranging from $16 - $17/hr.
Production Workers in Du Quoin, IL with pay rates ranging from $19.50 - $24/hr.
Event Staff for Street Machines in Du Quoin, IL with pay at $15/hr.
Direct Support Workers in Marion, IL starting at $14.50/hr.
Quick apply at www.hirelevel.com/apply or call 618-993-9675
Amtrak has thousands of openings that span a number of disciplines, including IT, onboard services, finance, mechanical, conductors, engineers, customer service, construction and many more. Join their virtual hiring event on June 14th! Learn about valuable career opportunities and how the company is rebuilding and expanding passenger rail.
The virtual event is taking place 11a-2p CT on June 14th.
Register for the event by clicking here.