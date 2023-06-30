 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from
110 to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Job Squad: June 30, 2023

  • 0
job squad

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features openings at Continental Tire, and employers seeking mechanics and restaurant workers.

For over 44 years, Mt. Vernon, IL has been home to one of the world’s largest tire manufacturer. As the largest employer in Southern Illinois, Continental Tire is looking for you to help us shape the future of mobility. Two hands build momentum. Many hands build a legacy. They're waiting for you!

Hourly Production

Electricians and many other opportunities

Apply at jobs.continental.com.

Riley’s Smokehouse is now hiring kitchen staff!

Day time and night time shifts available. This is a part-time opening with full-time opportunities.

Benefits include: free uniform, flexible schedule, closed on sundays and major holidays, and one week paid vacation after one year of employment.

Apply in person at Riley’s Smokehouse in Marion at 906 East DeYoung Street or call 618-997-1369 if you have questions.

HireLevel has a featured Mechanic opening at a locally owned business in Marion with a pay rate of $18/hr.

Call 618-993-9675 for more details! To apply, send a resume to abodendieck@hirelevel.com or go to hirelevel.com/apply.

You must have three years of experience.

To submit a job posting email Kellee at klipe@wsiltv.com.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you