Job Squad: June 30, 2023

For over 44 years, Mt. Vernon, IL has been home to one of the world’s largest tire manufacturer. As the largest employer in Southern Illinois, Continental Tire is looking for you to help us shape the future of mobility. Two hands build momentum. Many hands build a legacy. They're waiting for you!
Hourly Production
Electricians and many other opportunities
Apply at jobs.continental.com.
Riley’s Smokehouse is now hiring kitchen staff!
Day time and night time shifts available. This is a part-time opening with full-time opportunities.
Benefits include: free uniform, flexible schedule, closed on sundays and major holidays, and one week paid vacation after one year of employment.
Apply in person at Riley’s Smokehouse in Marion at 906 East DeYoung Street or call 618-997-1369 if you have questions.
HireLevel has a featured Mechanic opening at a locally owned business in Marion with a pay rate of $18/hr.
Call 618-993-9675 for more details! To apply, send a resume to abodendieck@hirelevel.com or go to hirelevel.com/apply.
You must have three years of experience.