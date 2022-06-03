Job Squad: June 3, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features opportunities in Carbondale, Marion, and Carmi. It also features work as a food delivery driver and automotive faculty at a local college.
Shawnee Community College in Ullin, IL is looking for Automotive Technology Faculty. The tenure track faculty member is primarily responsible for providing lecture and laboratory instruction to the Automotive Technology Program students. This position coordinates courses, maintains tools and lab equipment, and collaborates with full-time and part-time faculty and staff. If interested, apply here.
The Wayne County and White County Farm Bureaus are both accepting applications for a full-time Agricultural Literacy Coordinator. The successful candidate must be able to research, prepare, and present in-person and virtual agricultural lessons to students and teachers in multiple schools. A qualified candidate must have excellent written, verbal, public speaking, and computer skills; be proficient in the use of Microsoft Office, social media, and teleconferencing applications, be able to work independently and have the ability to balance multiple projects simultaneously. Basic general knowledge of agriculture is preferred but not required. Reliable transportation is a necessity. Applicant must be able to lift to 50 pounds. There will be some days, evenings, and overnight travel required. Those interested can submit a cover letter, resume, and two references to danderson@whitecfb.com or:
White County Farm Bureau
Attn: Manager
PO Box 367
Carmi, IL 62821
The deadline to send your resume is June 24, 2022.
StaffQuick is hiring General Laborers in Marion, IL. The duties include restoration and clean-up, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Salary is 14.50/hr. You must be able to lift 50 lbs, walk and stand for long periods, and push and pull heavy objects. For more information, call (618) 998-8200.
Domino's Pizza in Carbondale is looking for delivery drivers. Qualified applicants must have a valid driver's license, proof of liability insurance, a positive attitude, customer service oriented, and basic math skills. Domino's Pizza drivers are paid cash nightly in tips and mileage reimbursement. For information, contact Andy (618) 927-2307.