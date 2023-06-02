Job Squad June 2, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features openings with Priority Staffing Group, Bione Truck Service Inc. and Continental Tire.
Priority Staffing Group is hiring Class A CDL driver’s and Mechanics for multiple Southern Illinois companies. Positions are located in Williamson and Jackson County and are all local routes. Pay ranges from $18-$23/hr. with benefits available once hired on. To apply, call us at 618-969-8800, or apply online www.prioritystaffinggroup.com.
Bione Truck Service Inc
Christopher, Il 62822
(618) 724-4030
Hiring a Non-CDL Class C or above licensed truck driver to haul US Mail out of Carbondale Il in a 26' box truck. This is a split shift route consisting of an early morning route and an early afternoon route each day, with layovers some days. Pay is $26.10 per hour with a base pay of 27.5 hours per week. Must be able to pass a Drug Screening, Federal Background check, and obtain a DOT physical.
For over 44 years, Mt. Vernon, IL has been home to one of the world’s largest tire manufacturer. As the largest employer in Southern Illinois, Continental Tire is looking for you to help them shape the future of mobility. Two hands build momentum. Many hands build a legacy. They are waiting for you!
Hourly Production
Electricians and many other opportunities
Appy at jobs.continental.com