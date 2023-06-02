 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy
conditions for sensitive groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois
for today, Friday June 2nd.

Warm, dry and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra NWS alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Media Contact...217 558 1536

Job Squad June 2, 2023

  • 0
job squad

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features openings with Priority Staffing Group, Bione Truck Service Inc. and Continental Tire.

Priority Staffing Group is hiring Class A CDL driver’s and Mechanics for multiple Southern Illinois companies. Positions are located in Williamson and Jackson County and are all local routes. Pay ranges from $18-$23/hr. with benefits available once hired on. To apply, call us at 618-969-8800, or apply online www.prioritystaffinggroup.com.

Bione Truck Service Inc

Christopher, Il 62822

(618) 724-4030

Hiring a Non-CDL Class C or above licensed truck driver to haul US Mail out of Carbondale Il in a 26' box truck. This is a split shift route consisting of an early morning route and an early afternoon route each day, with layovers some days. Pay is $26.10 per hour with a base pay of 27.5 hours per week. Must be able to pass a Drug Screening, Federal Background check, and obtain a DOT physical.

For over 44 years, Mt. Vernon, IL has been home to one of the world’s largest tire manufacturer. As the largest employer in Southern Illinois, Continental Tire is looking for you to help them shape the future of mobility. Two hands build momentum. Many hands build a legacy. They are waiting for you!

Hourly Production

Electricians and many other opportunities

Appy at jobs.continental.com

To submit a job posting email Kellee at klipe@wsiltv.com.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you