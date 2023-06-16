Job Squad: June 16th, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features multiple openings across the region.
Jackson County Health Department is seeking diverse individuals from all backgrounds to apply for their open positions. Currently they have HIV Case Manager openings and an IT Network Administrator position open. If your goal is to build a career that makes a difference, consider joining the dedicated staff of the Jackson County Health Department. All positions are housed at the Murphysboro office and the work schedule is 8am-4pm Monday-Friday. Full time positions include Health, Dental, Vision benefits, IMRF pension plan, paid holidays, vacation & sick time. To apply or learn more about these positions, log on to https://jchdonline.org/career-opportunities/ or call (618)684-3143 x102.
Wexford Health Sources, the nation's leading innovative correctional health care company, is hiring for full-time and part-time registered nurses at their Pinckneyville location. At Wexford Health Sources Inc, their philosophy is that health care should not be considered a luxury for anyone. They simply care for those in need and the corrections environment is their venue.
POSITION SUMMARY
The Registered Nurse works under the direct supervision of the Health Service Administrator and Clinical Supervision from the Director of Nursing as well as the site Medical Director. Responsibilities include delivering patient care through the nursing process of assessment, planning, implementation and evaluation. Also directs and guides patient teaching activities and ancillary personnel, while maintaining standards of professional nursing. Our Registered Nurse’s provide a broad range of services to the facility including screening, assessment, medication delivery, treatment plans and patient education.
COMPETITIVE RATES FROM $37.00/HR. TO $44.00/HR. PLUS DIFFERENTIALS
Apply online at jobs.wexfordhealth.com
Priority Staffing Group is hiring General Laborers, Welders, Equipment Operators and CDL Drivers for a local recycling company. Positions are available in Marion and Carbondale. Positions are full time and require prior experience in these fields. Starting pay ranges from $16-$23/hr. Call us at 618-969-8800 or apply online www.prioritystaffinggroup.com