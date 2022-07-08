Job Squad: July 8, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features opportunities to work as a dispatcher, nurse, or retail manager.
The City of Metropolis Police Department is hiring a full-time dispatcher. The candidate must be 21 years old, a U.S. citizen, work under stressful conditions, deal with people under stressful circumstances, and pass a drug test and a criminal background test. Candidates must also pass Illinois State Police LEADS testing, be able to type about 50 words per minute, be able to multi-task under stressful situations and be able to work different shifts and holidays. The company is offering excellent starting pay and benefits. If interested, you can pick up an application at City Hall or the Metropolis Police Department. Applications will be accepted until the close of business on Monday, July 18, 2022. Dispatchers do not have a residency requirement as long as they are at work on time.
The Marion Police Department is currently accepting applications for full-time 911 Dispatchers. Starting salary will be $21.87 per hour with benefits including IMRF retirement, Health Insurance (with employee contributions), annual sick leave accrued throughout the year. Other benefits include 80 hours of paid vacation after completing one year of service. Residency requirements are 20 miles from Marion City Hall at 1102 Tower Square. The application requires applicants to undergo a two hour computerized test that will showcase a person’s typing skills, memory recall, knowledge of directions, and ability to multi-task. Applicants will be required to work in a fast paced, high stress environment within a team setting. The department is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Candidates may work days, evenings, midnights or any combination of the three. Dispatchers are required to work weekends and holidays. The shift times are four 10 hour shifts with three days off a week. There will may also be mandatory overtime at times. Interested applicants can obtain an application by going to cityofmarionil.gov and return it to the Marion Police Department Dispatch window at 1001 W. DeYoung St. Marion, IL.
Factory Connection in Marion, IL, is hiring a part-time Third Key Manager. The company is looking for outgoing candidates with retail experience and sales ability to qualify for a 401 (k) and clothing allowance. If interested, fill out an application for here.
Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation has over a dozen open positions to fill. See the full list below.
Carmi · CMA, RMA, LPN or RN
Christopher · CMA, RMA, LPN or RN (2) · Dental Reception
Du Quoin · Patient Referral Clerk
Du Quoin Behavioral Health · Health Information Clerk
Eldorado · Clinic Manager
Eldorado Behavioral Health · CMA, RMA, LPN or RN (2) · Behavioral Health Coordinator
Fairfield · CMA, RMA, LPN or RN · Patient Care Coordinator
Johnston City · Clinic Manager · Patient Referral Clerk
Mt. Vernon · CMA, RMA, LPN or RN · Reception · Referrals
Sesser · Clinic Manager · CMA, RMA, LPN or RN · Patient Care Coordinator