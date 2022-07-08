 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most
of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could bring
localized relief this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Job Squad: July 8, 2022

job squad

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features opportunities to work as a dispatcher, nurse, or retail manager.

The City of Metropolis Police Department is hiring a full-time dispatcher. The candidate must be 21 years old, a U.S. citizen, work under stressful conditions, deal with people under stressful circumstances, and pass a drug test and a criminal background test. Candidates must also pass Illinois State Police LEADS testing, be able to type about 50 words per minute, be able to multi-task under stressful situations and be able to work different shifts and holidays. The company is offering excellent starting pay and benefits. If interested, you can pick up an application at City Hall or the Metropolis Police Department. Applications will be accepted until the close of business on Monday, July 18, 2022. Dispatchers do not have a residency requirement as long as they are at work on time.

The Marion Police Department is currently accepting applications for full-time 911 Dispatchers. Starting salary will be $21.87 per hour with benefits including IMRF retirement, Health Insurance (with employee contributions), annual sick leave accrued throughout the year. Other benefits include 80 hours of paid vacation after completing one year of service. Residency requirements are 20 miles from Marion City Hall at 1102 Tower Square. The application requires applicants to undergo a two hour computerized test that will showcase a person’s typing skills, memory recall, knowledge of directions, and ability to multi-task. Applicants will be required to work in a fast paced, high stress environment within a team setting. The department is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Candidates may work days, evenings, midnights or any combination of the three. Dispatchers are required to work weekends and holidays. The shift times are four 10 hour shifts with three days off a week. There will may also be mandatory overtime at times. Interested applicants can obtain an application by going to cityofmarionil.gov and return it to the Marion Police Department Dispatch window at 1001 W. DeYoung St. Marion, IL.

Factory Connection in Marion, IL, is hiring a part-time Third Key Manager. The company is looking for outgoing candidates with retail experience and sales ability to qualify for a 401 (k) and clothing allowance. If interested, fill out an application for here

Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation has over a dozen open positions to fill. See the full list below.

Carmi · CMA, RMA, LPN or RN

Christopher · CMA, RMA, LPN or RN (2) · Dental Reception

Du Quoin · Patient Referral Clerk

Du Quoin Behavioral Health · Health Information Clerk

Eldorado · Clinic Manager

Eldorado Behavioral Health · CMA, RMA, LPN or RN (2) · Behavioral Health Coordinator

Fairfield · CMA, RMA, LPN or RN · Patient Care Coordinator

Johnston City · Clinic Manager · Patient Referral Clerk

Mt. Vernon · CMA, RMA, LPN or RN · Reception · Referrals

Sesser · Clinic Manager · CMA, RMA, LPN or RN · Patient Care Coordinator

