Job Squad: July 7th, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features openings for repair technicians, breakfast attendants and office workers.
The Appliance Wizard is seeking a Full time appliance repair technician. This opportunity requires knowledge of electronics, electrical systems and a maintenance background.
Must have excellent customer service skills and enjoy working with people. This is a position that requires working a flexible schedule Monday through Friday between the hours of 7am and 8 pm.
The applicant must be able to work a varied schedule and have a good driving record. The Appliance Wizard maintains a drug free work place and all applicants are subject to drug screening and background checks.
If you love working with people, have solid repair skills and are looking for a great opportunity to work with Southern Illinois' number one appliance repair company they want to talk to you.
Please submit Resumes to The Appliance Wizard 1203 N Van Buren Marion, IL 62959 Or The Appliance Wizard 204 E Walnut St. Carbondale, IL 62901 Or Email to: apwiz @ ymail.com Or Fax to: 618-364-0037
Job Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.00 - $25.00 per hour
Priority Staffing Group is hiring an Office Assistant and Accountant for a Marion business. Both positions are full time. Office Assistant is $18/hr, and the Accountant is $25-$30/hr with previous experience and degree preferred.
Best Western Saluki Inn is seeking an outgoing and attentive Breakfast Attendant with excellent people skills to join their TEAM. If you have a passion for service and enjoy connecting with guests, consider this opportunity! Apply on Indeed or stop by 801 N Giant City Rd, Carbondale IL to complete an application.
You will work 5:00am - 11:00am (or until breakfast / public space clean up is complete) Monday-Wednesday in addition to satisfying requests for time off for the current full-time attendant.