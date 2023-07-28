Job Squad: July 28, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features employers searching for Nutritionists, Mechanics, and more.
Eaton in Pinckneyville currently has full time production openings ranging from $15.55 to $20.58/per hour. They will be hosting a hiring event with open interviews Thursday, 8/3, from 12:00PM-5:00PM.
Hiring event is located at 3764 Longspur Road in Pinckneyville. Make sure to bring a copy of your resume to the event. These are walk-in interviews so you do not need to make an appointment. Upon arriving, use the door on the south side of the building by the shipping docks.
You can apply in advance for these jobs here.
Jackson County Health Department is seeking diverse individuals from all backgrounds to apply for their multiple open positions. Currently there are part-time LPN/RN Immunizations Nursing openings and a WIC Nutritionist position open. If your goal is to build a career that makes a difference, consider joining the dedicated staff of the Jackson County Health Department. All positions are housed at the Murphysboro office. To apply or learn more about these positions or other open positions, log on here or call (618)684-3143 x102.
Neal Tire & Auto, conveniently located in Herrin, IL, is seeking skilled automotive technicians to join their dynamic team. If you're passionate about cars and possess a desire to learn and grow in the automotive industry, this opportunity is for you! Don't worry if you lack prior automotive experience, because at Neal Tire and Auto they provide comprehensive training to help you develop the necessary skills. Take the first step towards an exciting career in automotive maintenance and repair by applying today. https://nealtire.com/jobs/#openings.