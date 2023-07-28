 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT this evening to 7
PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Job Squad: July 28, 2023

  • 0
job squad

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features employers searching for Nutritionists, Mechanics, and more.

Eaton in Pinckneyville currently has full time production openings ranging from $15.55 to $20.58/per hour. They will be hosting a hiring event with open interviews Thursday, 8/3, from 12:00PM-5:00PM.

Hiring event is located at 3764 Longspur Road in Pinckneyville. Make sure to bring a copy of your resume to the event. These are walk-in interviews so you do not need to make an appointment. Upon arriving, use the door on the south side of the building by the shipping docks.

You can apply in advance for these jobs here. 

Jackson County Health Department is seeking diverse individuals from all backgrounds to apply for their multiple open positions. Currently there are part-time LPN/RN Immunizations Nursing openings and a WIC Nutritionist position open. If your goal is to build a career that makes a difference, consider joining the dedicated staff of the Jackson County Health Department. All positions are housed at the Murphysboro office. To apply or learn more about these positions or other open positions, log on here or call (618)684-3143 x102.

Neal Tire & Auto, conveniently located in Herrin, IL, is seeking skilled automotive technicians to join their dynamic team. If you're passionate about cars and possess a desire to learn and grow in the automotive industry, this opportunity is for you! Don't worry if you lack prior automotive experience, because at Neal Tire and Auto they provide comprehensive training to help you develop the necessary skills. Take the first step towards an exciting career in automotive maintenance and repair by applying today. https://nealtire.com/jobs/#openings.

To submit a job posting email Kellee at klipe@wsiltv.com.

