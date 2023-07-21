Job Squad: July 21, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features three job openings including a teacher's aide opening in Johnston City.
Banterra Bank is hiring for a Loan Quality Specialist in Marion, IL. Data entry or professional office experience preferred.
Banterra Bank is growing and we have several open positions in Southern Illinois and throughout our six-state footprint. If you are ready for an opportunity to grow with one of the region’s largest employers, review our open positions at www.Banterra.Bank
Part-Time General Warehouse Associates Needed at the Readerlink Marion, IL Distribution Center
Shift 1: Mondays and Tuesdays 5:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Shift 2: Fridays and Saturdays 5:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Go to www.readerlink.com/careers to apply!
Project Echo in Johnston City is hiring a teacher’s aide.
QUALIFICATIONS
Must hold current Paraprofessional License through Illinois State Board of Education
Experience working with At-Risk youth is preferred.
SALARY / BENEFITS: 180 – day position with salary and benefits
HOW TO APPLY: Mail or email cover letter, resume, transcripts, three professional references, and the ROE #21 Employment Application to Mrs. Lorie LeQuatte, Regional Superintendent, 502 W Jackson St., Marion, IL 62959. The ROE 21 Employment Application can be found here.