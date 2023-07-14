Job Squad: July 14th 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features openings in engineering, nursing, and an upcoming job fair.
Priority Staffing Group is hiring a Metallurgical Engineer for a Williamson County manufacturer. Must have a degree in metallurgical or materials engineering, plus 3 years Automotive or related Industrial experience is preferred. Salary range is $70-$78K. You can apply at www.prioritystaffinggroup.com or call us at 618-969-8800.
POSITION: Regional Director of Nursing - Southern, IL
SCHEDULE: Full-Time / 8a - 4:30p/Weekends off
LOCATION: Southern Illinois
Wexford Health Sources, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest correctional health care providers. Over the past 30 years, our team of dedicated clinical professionals has helped literally millions of justice-involved patients receive life-changing medical and mental health services.
BENEFITS:
Benefits package include:
Annual review with performance increase
Generous paid-time off program that combines vacation and sick leave
Paid holidays
Comprehensive health insurance through Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dental and Vision insurance
401(k) retirement saving plans
Company-paid short-term disability
Healthcare and dependent care spending account
POSITION SUMMARY The Regional Director of Nursing is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and evaluating a comprehensive and complex program of nursing services within the West Virginia correctional institutions. Work involves formulation of nursing policies, procedures and standards, and assisting the facilities medical and administrative staff in integrating nursing services into the overall treatment philosophies and practices of the state correctional facilities. Supervision is exercised, through subordinate nursing management, over all nursing staff in the state correctional facilities.
CONTACT: https://www.wexfordhealth.com/careers/
Man-Tra-Con is hosting a job fair on July 26th from 9am to 1pm at The Pavilion in Marion. Over 20 employers will be present including Banterra Bank, Continental Tire, Heartland Regional Hospital, Pepsi, Walkers Bluff and more. Make sure your resume is on illinoisjoblink.com.
1602 Sioux Drive- Marion, Illinois.