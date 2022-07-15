Job Squad: July 14, 2022

(WSIL) -- Are you looking for work? There are several businesses in our region looking to hire.
Behavioral Health in Marion is hiring a customer service based role. This will be an in office role for 6 to 12 months, After which, employee performance and attendance will be reviewed to determine Flex eligibility. Hired individuals will be eligible to receive a $1500 sign on bonus if they are hired and remain employed for 180 days. The start date will be September 12th, 2022.
Southern FS is looking for multiple positions. The Marion location is looking for Class A Fuel Transport Driver, Administrative Assistant. The Murphysboro location is looking for a Assistant Location Manager. The Eldorado location is looking for a Location Operational Administrative Assistant. Mulkeytown is looking for a Operator/ Location Manager Assistant. Finally, the Pinckneyville location is looking for a operator. For more information call (618) 993-2833. For a full list of opportunities click here.
Wexford Health Sources, Inc. is looking for RN's and LPN's at the Pinckneyville, Big Muddy River and Shawnee Correctional Centers. Starting wage for LPN's is $28/hr and RN's is $37/hr, plus a sign on bonus of $7500.00. They offer a competitive benefits package includes annual increase, paid time off and holidays, Dental and Vision Insurance, 401(k) retirement. You can apply by clicking here.
Galatia CUSD #1 is is taking applications for full-time bus drivers. Starting pay $25 an hour with a full benefits package that includes health insurance/cash option, personal and sick days. Drivers work 3.5/4 hours daily. Individuals must have a valid school bus driver's license with air breaks or be willing to get a school bus license. If you are interested send an application or resume to
Galatia CUSD #1
Attn: Shain Crank
200 N Hickory St.
Galatia, IL 62935