Job Squad: July 1, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features opportunities as an electrical or body tech, nursing, and managing a local restaurant.
Continental Tire in Mount Vernon is recruiting for Electrical and Mechanical Maintenance Technicians. Starting pay is $33.93 per hour and $36.79 after three years. There is a sign-on bonus of $3,000. Some of the benefits include medical, dental, and vision insurance. There is also a 401k up to 6% of employee contribution. Qualified applicants need an Associate's Degree in an electrical or mechanical field, or three or more years of experience in an electrical or mechanical field, or certificate in an electrical or mechanical field. Candidates can apply at Continental-Jobs.com.
Caliber Collision is looking for experienced Body Technicians. The General Manager, Ryan Whittle, promises to beat applicants' current salary plus throw in benefits and retirement. You can contact him at Ryan.Whittle@CaliberCollision.com or apply at Caliber.com.
Du Quoin Nursing and Rehab is hiring LPN's. If you're looking for a change, the company is offering great pay, benefits, flexible scheduling, and a $5,000 sign-on bonus. You can stop by the facility at 514 E. Jackson Street, email jwolfe@wlcfirm.com, or call (618) 542-4731.
Denny's in Mt. Vernon is looking for a full-time Assistant Manager. The salary is between $44,000 to $48,000 a year, with weekly pay. Responsibilities include, overseeing restaurant operations execution and management of staff and demonstrating a strong commitment to hospitality and guest satisfaction. The company is offering medical, dental, vision and life insurance for employees who work 30 hours a week after 60 days. To learn more, apply here.