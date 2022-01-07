Job Squad: January 7, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- A New Year could mean a new career with the work opportunities featured in this edition of Job Squad.
Dave's Collision Center is looking for an Automotive Painter. The position is full-time during the day, 30 to 40 hours per week. The pay is based on experience. The business is at 2040 North Illinois Ave in Carbondale.
HireLevel is hosting a Career Fair Tuesday, January 11, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. There are opportunities for Manufacturing Associates, Material Handlers, Production Workers, Direct Support Workers, and Clerical positions. For more information call, (618) 993-9675. The office is located at 3911 West Ernestine Drive.
Ingram Barge Company in Paducah, KY, is holding walk-in interviews for Deckhands and Cooks. The interviews will be every Tuesday and Thursday throughout January from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The office is at 1000 S. 3rd St. Paducah, KY. You must wear a mask and make sure you bring your High School Diploma or GED. No appointment is needed.
The Turn Restaurant at Kokopelli in Marion wants candidates for a full-time Executive Chef position. The employer is willing to train someone with previous work experience and a good attitude. The ideal candidate is upbeat and passionate about food preparation and quality. The schedule will be Tuesday through Saturday, 8 to 9 hours a day, depending on scheduled events. The benefits include insurance and a 401-K. The salary is based on experience. Previous work experience or training in food preparation is required. Clean and professional clothing will also be required. Employer will provide chef's coat. For more information or to apply, call Jason Farmer at (512) 850-7278 or email a resume to farmer@blackdiamondhd.com.