Job Squad: January 6, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features a variety of open positions located in Marion and one Mt. Vernon job opening.
The Roofing Guys are currently hiring for an Office Manager at 2901 W Deyoung in Marion.
Must have experience in office management.
Apply here or call 618-New Roof or (618) 639-7663 for more details.
Starbucks in Mt. Vernon is currently hiring baristas.
Pay is $15-$19/hr plus benefits.
Benefits include, but not limited to:
Free drinks and food
Great health insurance
Sick and Vacation PTO
Paid tuition through ASU
Free Spotify Premium and Headspace Accounts
LYRA 20 free sessions a year to support your mental health
Paid Maternity and Paternity Leave for birth and non-birth parents
Adoption Reimbursement
Developmental Support to next level roles
…… and much more.
Looking for those who enjoy creating connections with people and want to be a part of something bigger.
Experience in the restaurant/retail industry a plus.
If interested, please apply at https://www.starbucks.com/careers/?fbclid=IwAR0wdUSCHjjzNHKxXnEHwTWBt-dpnw2UxVnQlg3EGeIRPqh30eG6c2Zc6Ag.
Heartland Regional Medical Center is hiring for day shift Safety Sitters.
The safety sitter functions under the direction of the professional nurse. The safety sitter is responsible for the well being of the patient at hand. This includes direct observation of the patient at all times. It may include verbal redirection and reorientation of that patient. Sitter is to assist patient with feeding, repositioning, ambulation, toileting, and other needs when permitted. Documentation includes patient behaviors, cares, interventions, and patient responses. Protects patient/employee related information as needed to perform job duties. Reports areas of concern and potential harm to professional nurse. Position Qualifications Education: High School Graduate. Certified Nursing Assistant preferred. Heartland will provide training
Apply now here.
Blue Cross Blue Shield is currently hiring for Customer Advocates in Marion.
Job Summary
Under supervision, this position is responsible for working on the phone all day in a call center to assist members and physicians by responding to telephone and written inquiries in a prompt, accurate and objective manner. Duties include: conducting research; spends approximately 90% of the scheduled time on the phone according to business need. Some of the Responsibilities include:
1. Responsible for responding to telephone and/or written inquiries, working independently and consistently meeting customer needs. Receive, research, and process information from member or provider to determine needs/wants and ensure customer questions have been addressed. Determine appropriate action to be taken. Spend approximately 90% of the scheduled time on the phone according to business need.
2. Read and interpret contract language, gather appropriate documents, i.e. claim copies, claim history data, cancelled checks, on-line status, Explanation of Benefits (EOBs), and utilize applicable terminal screens including on-line documentation, intranet and internet navigation.
3. Initiate and code adjustment transactions to correct and resolve inquiries.
4. Analyze inquiries to anticipate and determine inquirer’s needs and next action to be taken to respond in a prompt and accurate manner.
5. Deliver agreed upon actions at stated time.
JOB REQUIREMENTS: * High school diploma OR GED. * 6 months customer service experience OR 6 months experience in an office environment. * Data entry and/or typing experience. * Interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills. * Analytical and organizational skills and independent decision making skills. * Ability to spend approximately 90% of the scheduled time on the phone according to business needs and sit for long periods of time with scheduled breaks.
For more details about the position and to apply, click here.