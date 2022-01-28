Job Squad: January 28, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Several employers are hoping to add to their teams in this edition of Job Squad.
Earle C. Clements Job Corps in Morganfield, Kentucky, seeks full-time Residential Advisors to work 2nd or 3rd shifts. Starting pay is $15 per hour. Other positions available include instructors, counseling, and more. Benefits include health, dental, and prescription drug insurance, three weeks paid vacation, two weeks paid sick time, 11 paid holidays, flexible schedules, a 401(k) with company match, and a chance to make a difference every day. If interested, apply online at mtcjobs.com, select Earle C. Clements Job Corps under facilities, to see all openings.
JR's Centre is looking for one Qualified Intellectual Disability Professional and three Direct Support Professionals. The position is for day shift only, no weekend or night shifts, and paid holidays. For more information, contact Debbie at (618) 833-4956 or visit the company's Facebook page.
Ross Dress for Less in Carbondale is looking for one part-time employee and two full-time employees. Full-time positions require previous retail or management experience and the part-time position scheduling is flexible. Daytime help is needed most. If interested, apply at jobs@rosstores.com.
Ike Honda in Marion is looking for a full-time Parts Advisor. Pay is $12/hr or based on experience plus commission. Prior parts experience and use of CDK is a plus. The benefits include a health insurance Stipend, employee discount, and a 401k. Interested applicants can send a resume to graham.johnson@ikehonda.com.