Job Squad: January 27, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features job openings in banking, culinary arts, and distributing.
Banterra Bank has multiple openings in Southern Illinois. Positions include:
Part-time Tellers, Concierge Bankers, Treasury Management Specialist, Loan Servicing Specialist, and more. Banterra has locations in Carterville, Golconda, Harrisburg, Herrin, Marion, West Frankfort, and more surrounding areas. All details for open positions can be found on the Banterra website by clicking here.
Buckwater Brew Works in Carbondale is currently hiring for line cooks.
This job requires basic knowledge of pub style food, is fast paced, high stress, and you will be on your feet for long periods of time. Pay is based on experience.
Apply at buckwaterbrewworks.com.
Culinary & Nutrition Services at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, Illinois is hiring part-time food service workers. Starting rate of pay is $14.54 per hour-up to 30 hours per week. Must be able to work all shifts including weekends. Please contact Aaron at 618-453-2563 8am-4pm Monday-Friday for more details.
Priority Staffing Group is hiring for a Williamson County book distributor. Multiple shifts available including 1st shift Mon-Thurs 4-10 hour shifts, 2nd shift Mon-Thurs 4-10 hour shifts. They also have 20+ part time positions available as well at 20/hrs a week. Pay differential for 2nd shift. To apply, call 618-969-8800, or apply online at www.prioritystaffinggroup.com.