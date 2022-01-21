Job Squad: January 21, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Multiple employment opportunities across the region in this edition of Job Squad.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is taking applications for Correctional Officers. You will need to pick up and fill out an application packet and turn it in by 4 p.m. Sunday, January 31. You will need a copy of a valid driver's license, photocopies of a high school diploma or GED and FOID card, a completed background waiver, and a medical certificate/physical fitness exam. To be considered for full-time, you must be at the testing on Saturday, February 5. It will start at 8 a.m. at the Mt. Vernon High School. For the application packet call, (618) 244-9209.
H&R Agri-Power in Vergennes has a few positions open. The company is looking for service techs, a parts counter associate, truck drivers, a precision Ag specialist, and service administration. Click here for more information or call Ginger Imhoff at (618) 684-4818.
Hospice of Southern Illinois has a few positions open in Marion and Belleville. The Marion location is looking for an Admission Nurse, Event Coordinator, Field Staff RN/Case Manager, and weeknight on-call RN. For more information on job descriptions and how to apply, visit hospice.org/careers.
The City of Golconda has an opening in its maintenance department. Starting pay starts is $13.50 an hour. If you are interested, pick up an application at city hall by 4:00 p.m Friday, January 28, 2022. For questions call, (618) 683-3341.