Job Squad: January 13, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features a job working for in-need youth in Southern Illinois along with other openings.
The Night’s Shield in West Frankfort is looking for a Midnight Shift Direct Care Worker. This position requires GED or equivalent. Full time or part time available. Flexible weekly scheduling. Pay is based on experience and education with a 3% raise following first 90 days. Flexible scheduling. Healthcare benefits including vision and dental are available.
Those interested should email a resume to: dane.johns@thenightsshield.org
The Night’s Shield serves unhoused and housing insecure young people in Southern Illinois.
Wexford Health Sources is hiring for a Licensed Practical Nurse at their Pinckneyville Correctional Centers. Starting at $30.00 an hour and shift differentials!
Licensed Practical Nurse - shall provide a range of services to the center including assessment, medication delivery, non-professional nursing care duties and assisting Registered Nurses and medical personnel. Under the supervision of a Physician or Registered Nurse, performs non-professional nursing care duties in the assessment of the physical, psychological and social dimensions of patients in the Health Care Unit and, as necessary in the housing units.
Wexford offers a competitive benefits package including:
• Performance check-ins with annual merit increase (if applicable)
• Generous paid-time off program that combines vacation and sick leave
• Paid holidays
• Comprehensive health insurance
• 401(k) retirement saving plan WITH MATCH
• Company-paid short-term disability
• Healthcare and dependent care spending account
• Continuing education options
The following requirements list the minimum to qualify. An equivalent combination of education and experience may be accepted.
TRAVEL: Minimal travel required.
LICENSING: Currently licensed as an LPN in the state of Illinois
CERTIFICATION: Current CPR certification
EDUCATION: Graduate from an accredited School of Nursing
PREFERRED EXPERIENCE: One (1) year clinical experience
Apply online at jobs.wexfordhealth.com or email jgrignon@wexfordhealth.com
Call: 1-800-903-3616 EXT: 252
Priority Staffing Group is hiring multiple general laborers and warehouse staff for a Southern Illinois recycling company. Shift is Mon-Fri 8am-4pm, with an occasional Saturday morning until noon. Pay is $16-$17/hr with opportunity for overtime. Positions available in Marion and Carbondale. To apply, call our office at 618-969-8800, or apply online www.prioritystaffinggroup.com.