Job Squad: Friday March 31, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features a wide variety of openings all over the Southern Illinois region.
Priority Staffing Group is seeking to fill several positions for Diesel Mechanic Assistant for a family owned and operated company in Williamson County. Pay is anywhere from $15-$25 hour depending on experience level. To apply, call 618-969-8800 or apply online www.prioritystaffinggroup.com
Perry County MO Government, Road and Bridge Department along with the Perry County MO Sheriff’s Office have multiple openings currently available. Some of the positions include:
Janitorial Supervisor, Office Administrative Assistant, Road and Bridge Department Seasonal Mower, and more. Full-time and part-time positions available. Go to perrcountymo.us/jobs.aspx for details and how to apply for openings.
ReaderLink is seeking General Warehouse Associates for both Full-Time & Part-Time!!
General Warehouse Associate (Full-Time)
1st & 2nd Shifts Available
Benefits Include: 4 Day Work Week Schedules to provide a better work-life balance, 3 weeks of PTO in your 1st year, 401K, Benefits starting Day 1- Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, & Supplemental Options
Part-Time
Either Mon/Tues or Fri/Sat Schedules available (5:00AM-3:30PM)
Benefits Include: Paid Time Off, Holiday Pay, and Employee Assistant Program
Come join a leader who treat employees as family! Apply online today at www.readerlink.com/careers.
Angel Acres Shared Housing in Marion is hiring for residential aides. Must pass background check. This is a small facility with 7 residents. They are looking for dependable and loving people to care for the residents. Call 618-998-8570 ask for RaGina or Terra.