...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro

.The Big Muddy River will continue a slow fall into next week,
falling below flood stage at Plumfield tomorrow and at Murphysboro
next Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast
Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in any
severe thunderstorm activity this afternoon and early tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Job Squad: Friday March 31, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features a wide variety of openings all over the Southern Illinois region.

Priority Staffing Group is seeking to fill several positions for Diesel Mechanic Assistant for a family owned and operated company in Williamson County. Pay is anywhere from $15-$25 hour depending on experience level. To apply, call 618-969-8800 or apply online www.prioritystaffinggroup.com

Perry County MO Government, Road and Bridge Department along with the Perry County MO Sheriff’s Office have multiple openings currently available. Some of the positions include:

Janitorial Supervisor, Office Administrative Assistant, Road and Bridge Department Seasonal Mower, and more. Full-time and part-time positions available. Go to perrcountymo.us/jobs.aspx for details and how to apply for openings.

ReaderLink is seeking General Warehouse Associates for both Full-Time & Part-Time!!

General Warehouse Associate (Full-Time)

1st & 2nd Shifts Available

Benefits Include: 4 Day Work Week Schedules to provide a better work-life balance, 3 weeks of PTO in your 1st year, 401K, Benefits starting Day 1- Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, & Supplemental Options

Part-Time

Either Mon/Tues or Fri/Sat Schedules available (5:00AM-3:30PM)

Benefits Include: Paid Time Off, Holiday Pay, and Employee Assistant Program

Come join a leader who treat employees as family! Apply online today at www.readerlink.com/careers.

Angel Acres Shared Housing in Marion is hiring for residential aides. Must pass background check. This is a small facility with 7 residents. They are looking for dependable and loving people to care for the residents. Call 618-998-8570 ask for RaGina or Terra.

To submit a job posting email Kellee at klipe@wsiltv.com.

