Job Squad: Friday, March 3 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features an upcoming job fair and three local job openings.
Williamson County Highway Department (WCHD) is seeking an Engineering Technician that has a wide range of interest and experience. WCHD maintains over 660 miles of county highways and township roads as well as 95 bridges. If you have an interest in learning various aspects of engineering, project management, and being part of a team providing services to the citizens of Williamson County please submit your resume by March 10, 2023, to the following: Yvonne Richert, Office Manager, yrichert@williamsoncountyil.gov . Engineering Technician should have minimum of 2 years college courses in engineering or technical related field. Experience and familiarization with IDOT design standards, special provisions, Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, general construction techniques for roads and bridges utilized by the Illinois Department of Transportation are a plus. List of other possible duties but not limited to: Review utility permits, monitor utility installations, plotting of annexations, upkeep of surveying and inspection equipment, GIS, construction management and other duties as assigned. This position reports directly to the County Engineer.
Shawnee Community College is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, March 15th from 8:30 am until noon. Dozens of employers will be on-site. Employers from Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri will be represented.
The event is located on the SCC main campus, in the Edward Smith Gym. 8634 Shawnee College Road in Ullin.
Timberline Live Pet Foods in Marion is currently hiring in the Mealworm, Commissary, and Cricket departments. These are full-time shifts starting at $15.00. For more details on openings, benefits, and how to apply click here.
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is hiring for RN Home Health.
Franklin- Williamson Bi- County Home Health has been serving the communities in Williamson, Jackson, Franklin and Johnson Counties since 1966. We are team oriented and a fast growing agency whose priority is patient care.
The available position:
We are seeking a full-time RN in our Home Health Division. Must have a current Illinois RN license and be a graduate from an accredited school of nursing.
Description:
Home health nurses provide patient care and procedures in accordance with the physician ordered plan of care. One year of Home Health nursing experience preferred, but not required.
Benefits include but are not limited to: maintaining your own schedule, mileage reimbursement, retirement plan, vacation time, paid holidays
The position is $30.00 per hour and is full time.
For more details contact:
Franklin Williamson Bi-County Home Health
Tara Ferguson RN/Clinical Manager
8160 Express Drive Marion Il 62959
Ph: 618-998-0507