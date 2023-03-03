Job Squad: Friday, March 3 2023

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Franklin County in south central Illinois...
Hamilton County in south central Illinois...
Hardin County in southern Illinois...
Johnson County in southern Illinois...
Massac County in southern Illinois...
Pope County in southern Illinois...
Saline County in southern Illinois...
Williamson County in southern Illinois...

* Until 1245 PM CST Friday.

* At 548 AM CST, emergency management reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain
has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Harrisburg, West Frankfort, Benton, Metropolis,
Carterville, Eldorado, Johnston City, Mcleansboro, Christopher,
Vienna, Rend Lake Area, Sesser, Zeigler, Crainville, Cambria,
Rosiclare, Royalton and Energy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/1 PM EST/ TODAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST/1 PM EST/ today.

* IMPACTS...Driver safety is a concern early this morning through
the morning commute. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The concern for flash flooding will increase
through mid morning. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is
likely, with some amounts possibly reaching 5 to 7 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Job Squad: Friday, March 3 2023

  • 0
job squad

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features an upcoming job fair and three local job openings.

Williamson County Highway Department (WCHD) is seeking an Engineering Technician that has a wide range of interest and experience. WCHD maintains over 660 miles of county highways and township roads as well as 95 bridges. If you have an interest in learning various aspects of engineering, project management, and being part of a team providing services to the citizens of Williamson County please submit your resume by March 10, 2023, to the following: Yvonne Richert, Office Manager, yrichert@williamsoncountyil.gov . Engineering Technician should have minimum of 2 years college courses in engineering or technical related field. Experience and familiarization with IDOT design standards, special provisions, Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, general construction techniques for roads and bridges utilized by the Illinois Department of Transportation are a plus. List of other possible duties but not limited to: Review utility permits, monitor utility installations, plotting of annexations, upkeep of surveying and inspection equipment, GIS, construction management and other duties as assigned. This position reports directly to the County Engineer.

Shawnee Community College is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, March 15th from 8:30 am until noon. Dozens of employers will be on-site. Employers from Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri will be represented.

The event is located on the SCC main campus, in the Edward Smith Gym. 8634 Shawnee College Road in Ullin.

Timberline Live Pet Foods in Marion is currently hiring in the Mealworm, Commissary, and Cricket departments. These are full-time shifts starting at $15.00. For more details on openings, benefits, and how to apply click here. 

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is hiring for RN Home Health.

Franklin- Williamson Bi- County Home Health has been serving the communities in Williamson, Jackson, Franklin and Johnson Counties since 1966. We are team oriented and a fast growing agency whose priority is patient care.

The available position:

We are seeking a full-time RN in our Home Health Division. Must have a current Illinois RN license and be a graduate from an accredited school of nursing.

Description:

Home health nurses provide patient care and procedures in accordance with the physician ordered plan of care. One year of Home Health nursing experience preferred, but not required.

Benefits include but are not limited to: maintaining your own schedule, mileage reimbursement, retirement plan, vacation time, paid holidays

The position is $30.00 per hour and is full time.

For more details contact:

Franklin Williamson Bi-County Home Health

Tara Ferguson RN/Clinical Manager

8160 Express Drive Marion Il 62959

Ph: 618-998-0507

To submit a job posting email Kellee at klipe@wsiltv.com.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you