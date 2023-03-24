Job Squad: Friday, March 24 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features four open positions, including an opening for coffee lovers.
Priority Staffing is searching for a Case Manager for a Williamson County Social Services Agency. Position is full time, $19-$22/hour depending on experience and education level. Bachelor’s in Social Work is preferred. This job and more openings in the Southern Illinois area are available at https://prioritystaffinggroup.com/jobs/.
The Williamson County Highway Department is accepting applications for a head mechanic position. This position will report to the County Engineer. Preferred candidates should have a CDL driver’s license and at least 5 years mechanic experience pertaining to heavy equipment, diesel engine, and/or automotive repair and service, an automotive related college degree or 60 hours of coursework associated with heavy equipment, diesel, and automotive repair and/or certifications from Automotive Service Excellence. Beginning salary will be $30.40 per hour with benefits. If you work well with others, have a positive attitude, and would like to be considered, please submit your resume, college transcripts and/or certifications, and completed application to the Williamson County Highway Department office at 1817 North Court Street in Marion, Illinois by c.o.b. April 14, 2023.
Calling coffee lovers in the Jackson, MO area- The Ground-A-Bout is hiring for baristas who can brew up a storm, cooks who can whip up some delicious meals, and customer service superstars who can brighten anyone's day with a smile. Perks of the job include all the coffee you can drink, a fun and dynamic team to work with, and of course, a whole lot of happy customers. So, if you're ready to turn your passion for coffee into a career, click here!
Joy Dog Food is looking for someone to work with the marketing and sales team from their headquarters in Pinckneyville, IL to convert leads and prospects into new customers and dealers for Joy Dog Food! This position is part-time with the potential to be full-time. Hours are Monday-Friday from 9am- 1pm. Pay is based on experience and knowledge.
