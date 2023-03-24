Job Squad: Friday, March 24 2023

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
counties, Saline and Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 442 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated ongoing moderate to
heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Harrisburg, Carterville, Eldorado, Johnston
City, Crainville, Cambria, Energy, Galatia, Hurst, Pittsburg,
Creal Springs, Carrier Mills, Lake Of Egypt Area, Raleigh,
Stonefort, Freeman Spur, Bush and Whiteash.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.The combination of rain that already fell overnight and expected
additional rainfall into tonight will result in significant rises on
the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to crest at Plumfield
around 4 feet above flood stage Sunday, and at Murphysboro around 7
feet above flood stage Wednesday.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 24.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Job Squad: Friday, March 24 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features four open positions, including an opening for coffee lovers.

Priority Staffing is searching for a Case Manager for a Williamson County Social Services Agency. Position is full time, $19-$22/hour depending on experience and education level. Bachelor’s in Social Work is preferred. This job and more openings in the Southern Illinois area are available at https://prioritystaffinggroup.com/jobs/.

The Williamson County Highway Department is accepting applications for a head mechanic position. This position will report to the County Engineer. Preferred candidates should have a CDL driver’s license and at least 5 years mechanic experience pertaining to heavy equipment, diesel engine, and/or automotive repair and service, an automotive related college degree or 60 hours of coursework associated with heavy equipment, diesel, and automotive repair and/or certifications from Automotive Service Excellence. Beginning salary will be $30.40 per hour with benefits. If you work well with others, have a positive attitude, and would like to be considered, please submit your resume, college transcripts and/or certifications, and completed application to the Williamson County Highway Department office at 1817 North Court Street in Marion, Illinois by c.o.b. April 14, 2023.

Calling coffee lovers in the Jackson, MO area- The Ground-A-Bout is hiring for baristas who can brew up a storm, cooks who can whip up some delicious meals, and customer service superstars who can brighten anyone's day with a smile. Perks of the job include all the coffee you can drink, a fun and dynamic team to work with, and of course, a whole lot of happy customers. So, if you're ready to turn your passion for coffee into a career, click here!

Joy Dog Food is looking for someone to work with the marketing and sales team from their headquarters in Pinckneyville, IL to convert leads and prospects into new customers and dealers for Joy Dog Food! This position is part-time with the potential to be full-time. Hours are Monday-Friday from 9am- 1pm. Pay is based on experience and knowledge.

For more details and how to apply, click here.

To submit a job posting email Kellee at klipe@wsiltv.com.

