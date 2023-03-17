Job Squad: Friday March 17, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features new and returning employers, and a job fair happening next week.
Stanley Steemer, one of the nation’s top residential and commercial carpet and upholstery cleaning companies is seeking enthusiastic and motivated employees. They are currently hiring for Carpet Cleaning Technicians in Carterville and in Scott City, MO. The job is commission based, however the minimum pay per hour is $15.00 (starting out you can easily make $15-$25 per hour).
Responsibilities include:
Providing quality carpet and upholstery cleaning and related services to customers, responsible for cleanliness and care of Stanley Steemer vehicle, productively and safely moving furniture to prepare the home for cleaning, inform customers about and sell retail carpet cleaning products, and more.
Benefits include insurance (health, dental, life), IRA retirement plan, paid holidays, paid vacation after one year of service, and discounts on Stanley Steemer products and services.
For more details and to apply for the opening in Carterville, IL click here.
For more details and to apply for the opening in Scott City, MO click here.
HireLevel and Aisin Manufacturing are hosting a job fair on Tuesday, March 21st from 9a-4p. Pay rates for openings vary from $16-$17/hr. Openings include: Light Metals, Manufacturing, Electronics, Health, Dental, Vision, PTO once hired. All shifts available.
Event is located at the HireLevel office: 3911 W. Ernestine Drive in Marion.
Questions? Call 618-993-9675 or quick apply today at www.hirelevel.com/apply.
Wexford Health Sources is looking for Registered Nurses, all shifts in the following facilities: Pinckneyville, Big Muddy River, Shawnee, and Vienna Correctional Centers. The RN works under the direct supervision of the Health Service Administrator and and Clinical Supervision from the Director of Nursing as well as the site Medical Director. RNs in this position provide a broad range of services to the facility including screening, assessment, medication delivery, treatment plans and patient education.
Job requirements include:
Current Registered Nursing Licensure in State of Illinois
Current CPR Certification
Graduate from an accredited school of nursing
and preferred one year clinical experience.
Apply online and learn more about the opening at jobs.wexfordhealth.com
Priority Staffing Group is hiring a massage therapist for a Herrin company. Position is part-time, afternoon hours. Priority Staffing is also hiring for a Marion law firm that is looking for Legal Assistants and office staff. Position is full-time, Monday through Friday. Both positions pay depends on experience level.
Click here for these job postings and others from Priority Staffing Group.