Job Squad: Friday, December 30 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features a career fair and several healthcare openings in Vienna.
Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort is holding a career fair on Thursday, January 25th from 7am-3pm and again on Friday, January 26th from 1pm to 8pm. Both events will be hosted at the Carterville Career Center.
Classes for their Dealer School begin on January 9th. Get more details at walkersbluffresort.com/employment.
Wexford Health Sources Inc. has several openings at their Vienna location including:
Licensed Practical Nurse
Phlebotomist
Dental Assistant
Registered Nurses
and much more.
Go to jobs.wexfordhealth.com/search/searchjobs for more information.
If you are an employer wishing to get the word out about your job openings, please email the information to klipe@wsiltv.com.