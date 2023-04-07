Job Squad: Friday April 6, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features office jobs, restaurant jobs, and a job fair coming to the area later this month!
Priority Staffing Group is hiring an Accounts Receivable Clerk for a Carbondale business. Position is full-time, Mon-Fri with past experience required.
Priority Staffing also has an internal opening for a Front Desk Coordinator. Must be able to multi-task in a busy office setting. Position is full time, Mon-Fri with benefits, perks and opportunities for advancement.
Applicants can apply on their website www.prioritystaffinggroup.com or call 618-969-8800.
A Job Fair is taking place at the West Frankfort Aquatics Center Banquet Hall on Wednesday, April 26th, from 10am to 1pm. Check out job openings with employers large and small from several counties in Southern Illinois. Dress for success and be ready to fill out applications, submit a resume, and talk with potential employers. Located at 1100 East Cleveland Street in West Frankfort.
Bonnie Cafe in Mt. Vernon is hiring servers, buffet runners and dishwashers! Full and part-time hours. Apply in person!
The Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Marion is hiring for housekeeping at $14.25 an hour! Apply online or at the hotel in person. Click here to apply online.