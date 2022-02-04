Job Squad: February 4, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Several companies across the region hope to add plenty of staff. Check out who is hiring in this edition of Job Squad.
Priority Staffing Group has multiple openings for a southern Illinois assisted living facility. Positions include DSW's, DSPs, CNA's, cooks, and housekeepers. Locations include Marion, Murphysboro, Herrin, and Anna. All shifts are available. Salary ranges from $12.50 to $14.50 an hour. For more information call, (618) 969-8293.
Earle C. Clements Job Corps in Morganfield, Kentucky, is looking for substance and abuse counselors to work weekdays. Salary ranges from $25 to $35 per hour. Other positions available include instructors, counseling, and more. Applicants must be certified drug and alcohol counselors. Benefits include health, dental, and prescription drug insurance, three weeks paid vacation, two weeks paid sick time, 11 paid holidays, flexible schedules, a 401(k) with company match, and a chance to make a difference every day. If interested, apply online at mtcjobs.com.
Acro Blue Staffing in Mt. Vernon is holding a "Talent Thursday Event." Over 15 full-time production positions at Continental Tire. The pay rate is up to $16 per hour. You can apply from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Thursday at 1 East Crownview Drive in Mt. Vernon. You can also call or text "Hire Me" to (618) 731-4796.