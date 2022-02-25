Job Squad: February 25, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- There are plenty of opportunities for a new career path in this edition of Job Squad.
Priority Staffing Group has over a dozen positions open, including an Environmental Services Manager in Herrin. This position is temporary and expected to last at least 90-days. It's also day shift, no weekends, and pays $32.33 per hour. Experience in environmental services is required. The company also has 12 positions open for Production work in Marion. Hours are Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting pay is $14.00 an hour. Positions are immediate. If interested, call (618) 969-8800.
Carbondale Community High School has a few positions open. They are looking for a Special Education Teacher, School Counselor, Instructional Aides, and Hall Monitors. The average class size is about 18-students. For more information, call (618) 457-4722. Applications can be picked up from the principal's office at 1301 East Walnut Street or the Administrative Center at 330 South Giant City Road. You can also go online here.
General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems has openings for a Senior Process Engineer, Contracts Administrator, and Program Manager. For more details and how to apply for any of these positions, click here.
ManTraCon has an employer in Johnston City seeking candidates for a secretarial position. This position is full-time, working 40 hours per week Monday through Friday. The candidate must take instructions well, work well on a computer, have good phone etiquette, handle invoicing, and multi-task. The salary is $12.00 to $14.00 per hour, depending on experience. To contact ManTraCon, send your resume to TenaStuder@mantracon.org.