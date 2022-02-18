Job Squad: February 18, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- There are plenty of opportunities to find work across the region in this edition of Job Squad, including working outdoors this summer.
The Jackson County Health Department has several positions open right now, including Environmental Health Sanitarian, Environmental Health Compliance Specialist, Director of Nursing & WIC, and TB Nurse. All positions are at the Murphysboro office and are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday. Full-time positions include health, dental, and vision insurance. Benefits also include paid holidays, vacation, and sick time. To learn more about these positions click here or call (618) 684-3143 x102.
Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tour is hiring Zip Line Guides for Full or Part-time work. Applicants must be 18-years-old by June 1, 2022. Starting salary is $12/hr plus tips. If you are in good health and like working outdoors with excited people, call (618) 995-2222.
Shawnee National Forest has a few opportunities to share. The Forest Service is looking for interested candidates for several positions, including ecologists, plant biology, wilderness and field volunteer coordinator, and more. Details for each position are found on Forest's Employment webpage here.
Blue Ridge Tractor is urgently seeking a full-time Heavy Equipment Mechanic. This person will perform regular maintenance and diagnose and repair heavy equipment in the shop or at the customer's locations. Benefits include a flexible schedule, health insurance, and paid time off. The schedule is eight-hour shifts working Monday-Friday. A driver's license and at least 1-year mechanical experience are preferred. You must be willing to travel. If interested, send a resume to Alex Gibbs: General Manager at agibbs@brtractor.com. For questions, call (618) 927-6887.