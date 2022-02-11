Job Squad: February 11, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Companies across the region have planned to hire new team members. There's also a hiring event in his edition of Job Squad.
Johnston City C.U.S.D. #1 is accepting applications now for a high school math teacher and district social worker. They also need a part-time LPN. If interested, send a Letter of Application, resume, proof of teaching certificate with appropriate certifications, four references, and university transcripts to Mrs. Kathy Clark, Superintendent, Johnston City C.U.S.D. #1 at 200 E. 12th Street in Johnston City 62951.
Ross Dress for Less in Carbondale is looking for one part-time employee and two full-time employees. Full-time positions require previous retail or management experience and the part-time position scheduling is flexible. Daytime help is needed most. If interested, apply at jobs@rosstores.com.
HireLevel is holding a Hiring Event. The "Fall in Love with Your Career" Job Fair is Wednesday, February 16, at the Marion Office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. HireLevel is hiring Auto Manufacturers, Direct Support Workers, Admin Assistants, and more in southern Illinois. For questions, call (618) 993-9675.
If you're looking to do light maintenance and production, Jackson Marking Products in Mt. Vernon is hiring part-time. Tasks include sweeping, cleaning, mowing, and repairing little things. It also involves using a table saw and drill press for creating maple wood rubber stamps. The position could move to full-time if interested. Pay is $13.00/hr to start. Visit 9105 North Rainbow Lane between 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday, to apply.