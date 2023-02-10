Job Squad: February 10, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features job openings in multiple industries, including full-time and part-time options.
Joyner Therapy Services is now hiring for Home Health workers in all of their locations! They have part-time, full-time, and PRN options for all positions! Go to joynertherapyservices.com/employment-opportunities to apply and get more information!
ReaderLink is hiring for general warehouse associates!
They are the largest full-service distributor of hardcover, trade, and paperback books to non-trade channel booksellers in North America, including the biggest names in retail across multiple retail channels. They are the number one book distributor in the U.S. with over $1 billion in sales, through the distribution of 300 million books per year to over 50,000 store locations nationwide.
General Warehouse Associate (Part Time)
Wage: $15.00
Either Mon & Tue or Fri & Sat shifts available (5:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)
Benefits include: Paid Time off, Holiday pay, and Employee Assistance Program
Wexford Health Sources, the nation's leading innovative correctional health care company, is HIRING NOW.
RN’s from $26.06 - $44.00/hr, LPN’s from $27.00-$34.00/hr., CNA’s start at $18.33
POSITION SUMMARY
The Registered Nurse works under the direct supervision of the Health Service Administrator and Clinical Supervision from the Director of Nursing as well as the site Medical Director. Responsibilities include delivering patient care through the nursing process of assessment, planning, implementation and evaluation and more.
BENEFITS
Wexford offers a competitive benefits package including:
· Performance check-ins with annual merit increase (if applicable)
· Generous paid-time off program that combines vacation and sick leave
· Paid holidays
· Comprehensive health insurance
· 401(k) retirement saving plan and more
JOB REQUIREMENTS
The following requirements list the minimum to qualify. An equivalent combination of education and experience may be accepted.
LICENSING: Current Registered Nursing Licensure in State of Illinois
CERTIFICATION: Current CPR Certification
EDUCATION: Graduate from an accredited School of Nursing
PREFERRED EXPERIENCE: One (1) year clinical experience
Priority Staffing Group is seeking to fill several clerical positions in Carbondale. Openings include Receptionist, Legal Secretary and Bookkeeper $15-$19/hr. Includes flexibility and opportunity for remote work. Call 618-969-8800 or apply at www.prioritystaffinggroup.com.