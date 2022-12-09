Job Squad: December 9, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features jobs in the finance, distribution, and plumbing fields.
Priority Staffing Group has an opening for an Accounts Payable Specialist in Marion. Manufacturing experience and two years related experience required. Salary ranging anywhere from $48,000- $52,000. To apply, text 3750 to 1-833-473-2774.
Banterra Bank has many openings in Herrin, Marion, West Frankfort, and surrounding areas. Positions include Concierge Banker, Treasury Management, Teller, and more.
Benefits of working for Banterra Bank include:
Medical Insurance
Dental Insurance
Life Insurance
Long-Term Disability
Supplemental Insurance
Paid Time Off
401(k)
and more!
For all open positions and more info, click here!
ReaderLink has an opening for General Warehouse Associate. They are the largest full-service distributor of hardcover, trade, and paperback books to non-trade channel booksellers in North America, including the biggest names in retail across multiple retail channels. We are the number one book distributor in the U.S. with over $1 billion in sales, through the distribution of 300 million books per year to over 50,000 store locations nationwide.
General Warehouse Associate (Part Time)
Wage: $15.00
Either Mon & Tue or Fri & Sat shifts available (5:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)
Benefits include: Paid Time off, Holiday pay, and Employee Assistance Program
To apply: go to Readerlink.com, go to careers page, select warehouse jobs, and then select the Marion location.
Baker & Sons Plumbing in Marion, Illinois, is actively hiring for a Parts & Delivery Specialist. Interested applicants must be 18 years old, have a high school Diploma/GED, a valid driver's license, and a clean driving record. No experience is needed. The company will train the right person. The job includes driving the company delivery vehicles to transport materials and equipment to and from job sites. You will load delivery vehicles to ensure that all materials and equipment are adequately secured for safe transport, maintaining vehicles (checking fluid levels, fueling, cleaning, etc.) to ensure safe operation of the vehicle. You also must be able to work as part of a team to ensure materials and equipment are pulled from stock and/or signed out for specific jobs. You will need to unload items with or without accommodation to distribute materials and/or equipment to assigned job sites. You must be self-motivated and have the ability to work independently as well as under direct supervision. A clean/safe driving record and punctual attendance are a must. You can apply directly here.