Job Squad: December 3, 2021

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Job Squad, there are a variety of employers looking to hire, including FedEx and Mach One.
FedEx in Marion is looking for a Warehouse Handler. The position is part-time and includes the movement of packages, documents, dangerous goods in a timely, safe, and efficient manner. Hours are Monday-Friday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Pay is $13.94 an hour plus benefits. If you're interested, you can apply here.
MACH ONE in Herrin is looking for an entry-level Customer Service Associate. This person will greet customers and handle operational duties. Pay starts at $12.00 an hour, with double-time on the holidays. The company also offers health insurance, vacation time (even for part-time employees), and an employee discount program. Applicant must be at least 21-years-old to apply. For more information, click here.
Priority Staffing Group in Marion has a local distribution warehouse looking to hire multiple positions. Work duties include removing old labels and cleaning products, stacking pallets, using a scanner to log inventory information, and keeping the work area clean. Candidates must have the ability to push/pull 11 to 25 pounds, walk/stand for 8-10 hours, and bend, stoop and crouch. The hours are day-shift with starting pay at $14 per hour. You can call (618) 969-8800 for more details.
Pinckneyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is looking for a midnight nurse. Pay for an LPN is $27 to $29 per hour and $31 to $33 an hour for an RN, plus weekend and night shift differential. There is also a $7,500 sign-on bonus and COVID Hazard pay of an additional $4 per hour through the end of the month. Benefits include a 401K and major medical. If interested, apply in person at 708 Virginia Court in Pinckneyville or send a resume to PNadmin@wlcfirm.com. You can also call (618) 357-2493.