Job Squad: December 24. 2021

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- You may have your mind on Christmas, but if you're going into 2022 contemplating a new career, you may want to check out who is hiring in this edition of Job Squad.
The Marion Fairfield Inn and Suites is hiring a Night Auditor immediately. No experience is necessary but is a plus. Scheduling includes 10-hour shifts, seven days a week, and then an entire week off. This person will be working the front desk from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. taking care of customers, running the nightly paperwork, and keeping an eye on the property. You can fill out an application in person.
Pinckneyville Community Hospital is now hiring a Quality Coordinator. The position is full-time, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Any applicants must be an Illinois Licensed Registered Nurse, have a minimum of five years experience in the medical field, and must be proficient in Excel and data entry. For more information, visit pvillehospdot.org.
Day's Home Renovations LLC is looking for experienced Carpenters. Hours are from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Pay is based on experience. If interested, call (618) 521-2252 or email a resume to shawn.day1074@gmail.com.