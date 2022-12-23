 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
-10 to -20.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Job Squad: December 23, 2022

  • 0
job squad

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features employers looking for spring retreat staff, manufacturing staff, managers, and an upcoming hiring event. 

Camp Manitowa at Rend Lake is hiring spring retreat staff. Roles and responsibilities include outdoor recreation and education activities, team building, sports, high ropes course facilitation, and food service. Mid March through May.

Contact Dan Grabel for details by calling 314-348-6412 or email dan@campmanitowa.com.

Priority Staffing has MULTIPLE positions open at Aisin Manufacturing! $15.50- $16.50 starting pay! All shifts are available! Must be able to work a 12-hour shift and overtime when needed, able to work as a team and pay close attention to detail.

Excellent benefit package available once hired on with the company. Insurance and weekly pay available during temporary employment period.

Click here to apply

HireLevel is holding a hiring event on January 5th at the Marion office to place Direct Support Professionals. If you're looking to make a difference in the lives of people in your community, come see us. Can't wait to apply? Send your application to www.hirelevel.com/apply.

Hiring Event will be located at 3911 West Ernestine Dr in Marion.

Thursday, January 5th from 9am-4pm.

The Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro is currently hiring for Manager and Assistant Manager. Come make a difference in hundreds of furry lives with HSSI!

For more information and how to apply, visit this link. Must apply by December 31st.

