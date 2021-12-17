You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...

Showers will be on the increase again today, along with a few
thunderstorms. The activity will continue tonight, and focus near
and to the north of the Ohio River back into southeast Missouri.

Rainfall totals will likely exceed 2 inches across portions of
southeast Missouri, into southern Illinois. Elsewhere, including
southwest Indiana and west Kentucky, 1 to 2 inches are likely,
with locally higher amounts possible.

Be alert to the possibility of minor flooding by this evening into
the overnight hours, especially in low lying and poor drainage
areas. If heavy rain focuses on tornado ravaged areas of western
Kentucky, it could result in minor flooding due to debris clogging
area drainage systems.

Job Squad: December 17, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- If you're looking for a new career to start your new year, you may want to check out the companies hiring in this week's Job Squad.

Job Squad 1

Illinois Central School Bus is hiring Drivers Immediately. There's also new incentives including a $500 bonus to those with no experience and $1,000 bonus for those who have their School Bus Permit. Pay ranges from $15.00 to $18.50 an hour. Benefits include paid training, flexible hours, and holiday pay.

Requirements include a clean driving record, be 21-years-old, safety-minded and must pass D.O.T. physical and Drug test. You can apply online at northamericacentral.com or call (618) 993-9170 if you have any questions.

McLeansboro Rehabilitation & Health Care Center is looking for a Staff Nurse to work Day Shift. Duties include, caring for residents, giving medications, performing assessments, and overseeing CNA's. For more information call (618) 643-3728 and ask for Courtney or Tameeka. The center is located at 405 West Carpenter Street in McLeansboro, IL.

Crisp Container company is now hiring CDL trainees. Potential earnings are between $850 to $1,250 weekly. Crisp Con offers paid CDL training, local routes, new equipment, company benefits, paid holidays and a matching 401k. You can apply today by calling (618) 998-4000. The company holds open interviews Monday through Friday from 8am until 4pm.

Tags

Recommended for you