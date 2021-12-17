Job Squad: December 17, 2021

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- If you're looking for a new career to start your new year, you may want to check out the companies hiring in this week's Job Squad.
Illinois Central School Bus is hiring Drivers Immediately. There's also new incentives including a $500 bonus to those with no experience and $1,000 bonus for those who have their School Bus Permit. Pay ranges from $15.00 to $18.50 an hour. Benefits include paid training, flexible hours, and holiday pay.
Requirements include a clean driving record, be 21-years-old, safety-minded and must pass D.O.T. physical and Drug test. You can apply online at northamericacentral.com or call (618) 993-9170 if you have any questions.
McLeansboro Rehabilitation & Health Care Center is looking for a Staff Nurse to work Day Shift. Duties include, caring for residents, giving medications, performing assessments, and overseeing CNA's. For more information call (618) 643-3728 and ask for Courtney or Tameeka. The center is located at 405 West Carpenter Street in McLeansboro, IL.
Crisp Container company is now hiring CDL trainees. Potential earnings are between $850 to $1,250 weekly. Crisp Con offers paid CDL training, local routes, new equipment, company benefits, paid holidays and a matching 401k. You can apply today by calling (618) 998-4000. The company holds open interviews Monday through Friday from 8am until 4pm.