Job Squad: December 16, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features jobs located in DuQuoin, Harrisburg, Eldorado, and Marion.
Holiday Inn Express in Marion is hiring housekeepers at 14.25 an hour. Apply in person at the hotel located at 2609 Blue Heron Drive or on indeed.com.
Five Star Industries Inc. in DuQuoin is hiring for medical aides.
JOB DESCRIPTION
TITLE: Medical Aide
Reports Directly to: Program Director
Qualifications: Education – High School Diploma or GED Licensure/Certification – None
Experience – One year in direct service & Direct Service Person Training Program
Physical – Able to assist with transfers, self-care needs, self-preservation
Other – Illinois Driver’s License with MVR approval
At least 21 years of age to work with the Children’s Home
Duties: Assist Nurse with health maintenance of clients.
Document services provided or received by clients, Maintain monthly vitals for all clients. Communicate resident health concerns to RN Trainer and Case Managers, Maintain confidentiality of all health information, Coordinate med refills, new med orders, and pick up with the Pharmacy.
Job Type: Full-time
Pay: From $14.50 per hour
The main agency is located at 1308 Wells Street Road, DuQuoin, IL 62832 (this is where you can come to apply). You can contact Danielle Cochran, the Program Director, at 618-542-5421 x 113 for more information.
SUBWAY is hiring for managers at their Harrisburg and Eldorado locations.
$14-17 start during training with a raise immediately at the end of management training. Up to $2+ more an hour with tips and weekly labor bonuses starting day one. Pay range
dependent on the position hired to train for/experience. Paid vacations -
Complete Day Off program - Closed on many Holidays - Other bonuses. Have fun, be supported, work for us! SUBWAY - Harrisburg & Eldorado - Apply at Subway online, in person at the store, or email your resume to mwallace.srw@gmail.com.
Kellermans Powder-Coating in Du Quoin is looking for full time workers. Training will be hands on. Pay rate starts at $14.00 Must be able to lift 40 +/- lbs. Must apply in person. If any other questions contact at anytime.
Phone:
(618)-542-6275
Address:
3543 US Route 51
Du Quoin, IL 62832