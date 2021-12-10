Job Squad: December 10, 2021

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Job Squad, there are a variety of employers looking to hire, including Ameren and an upcoming Job Fair.
Ameren is hiring utility locators to work in the southern Illinois area and East St. Louis. Pay is between $19/hr and $25/hr. It could be a good career move if you're looking for something more long-term. For more information on local locations, click here.
Man-Tra-Con is hosting a Job Fair. You have time to write and finish a stand-out resume because the event isn't until Wednesday, December 15th. It will be at The Pavilion in Marion from 9 a.m. to noon. Dozens of local employers will be on-site.
WLC Management Firm is currently looking for a Director of Nursing in Franklin and Saline Counties. The firm is offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus for his position. An RN license is required, and the company offers a benefits package. If you're interested, send a resume to info@wlcfirm.com or call (618) 294-8696.