Job Squad: August 4, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features openings from Continental Tire, the Jackson County Sheriff's office and more.
For over 44 years, Mt. Vernon, IL has been home to one of the world’s largest tire manufacturer. As the largest employer in Southern Illinois, Continental Tire is looking for you to help us shape the future of mobility. Two hands build momentum. Many hands build a legacy. They're waiting for you!
Hourly Production
Electricians and many other opportunities
Apply at jobs.continental.com.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is looking to fill a full-time maintenance position.
Benefits package offered.
Experience in Maintenance preferred
Applications are available at Jackson Co Sheriff's Office
1001 Mulberry Street, Murphysboro IL
Or on their website,
For more information: Contact Mary Varner at 618-687-3822 ext 4
HireLevel is hiring for a Payroll Relationship Manager to add to their Human Capital Management team in Marion, IL. They process a high volume of payroll weekly for clients while also offering a software that assists in human resource solutions for small and mid-sized companies. No previous experience processing payroll? Don't worry, they offer extensive, hands-on training.
More details available here https://hirelevel.isolvedhire.com/jobs/943702.html