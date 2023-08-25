Job Squad: August 25, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features full- time and seasonal job openings.
Readerlink is looking for General Warehouse Associates (Full-Time)
1st & 2nd Shifts Available
Benefits Include: 4 Day Work Week Schedules to provide a better work-life balance, 3 weeks of PTO in your 1st year, 401K, Benefits starting Day 1- Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, & Supplemental Options
Are you a night owl? This may be the perfect job for you.
Perry County Counseling Center is currently hiring Mental Health staff for Residential Program: full time and PRN RSA’s needed for a residential program. Experience in human services helpful. Overnight shifts. Days are to be determined, but successful candidate will have 2 to 3 days off per week. Good people skills a must! Current driver’s license, clean driving record. High School diploma or equivalent required. Full time includes a benefit package including health, dental and vision insurance, life insurance policy and retirement plan. Successful candidate must pass drug test and criminal background check. Send resume with letter of interest to Sherry Pfeaster, Clinical Director, 1016 S. Madison Street, Du Quoin, IL 62832 by 09/01/2023. EOE
McKinney’s Western Store is looking for seasonal help. They want to fill open positions on the sales floor or feed department! At McKinney’s, they believe in treating their employees like family! A fun, laid back work environment, and Sundays off, are just a few perks of working for a family-run business.
Full-time and part-time positions are available. Horse/agriculture knowledge is preferred.
Stop in and ask for an application at the desk. 802 Halfway Road, Marion!