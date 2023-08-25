 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

2023 Du Quoin State Fair

Job Squad: August 25, 2023

  • 0
job squad

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features full- time and seasonal job openings.

Readerlink is looking for General Warehouse Associates (Full-Time)

1st & 2nd Shifts Available

Benefits Include: 4 Day Work Week Schedules to provide a better work-life balance, 3 weeks of PTO in your 1st year, 401K, Benefits starting Day 1- Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, & Supplemental Options

Please apply here.

Are you a night owl? This may be the perfect job for you.

Perry County Counseling Center is currently hiring Mental Health staff for Residential Program: full time and PRN RSA’s needed for a residential program. Experience in human services helpful. Overnight shifts. Days are to be determined, but successful candidate will have 2 to 3 days off per week. Good people skills a must! Current driver’s license, clean driving record. High School diploma or equivalent required. Full time includes a benefit package including health, dental and vision insurance, life insurance policy and retirement plan. Successful candidate must pass drug test and criminal background check. Send resume with letter of interest to Sherry Pfeaster, Clinical Director, 1016 S. Madison Street, Du Quoin, IL 62832 by 09/01/2023. EOE

McKinney’s Western Store is looking for seasonal help. They want to fill open positions on the sales floor or feed department! At McKinney’s, they believe in treating their employees like family! A fun, laid back work environment, and Sundays off, are just a few perks of working for a family-run business.

Full-time and part-time positions are available. Horse/agriculture knowledge is preferred.

Stop in and ask for an application at the desk. 802 Halfway Road, Marion!

