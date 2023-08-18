 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
degrees or greater each day.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and parts of southern Illinois along
and west of Interstate 57.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the Excessive Heat Watch is in effect
through Wednesday evening, excessive heat and humidity may
continue into late next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Job Squad: August 18, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features job openings and a hiring event happening TODAY in Anna, Illinois!

WLC Management Firm, LLC is looking to add a couple more individuals to their already outstanding team!! They are looking for a Billing Specialist and a Payroll Assistant! The Billing Specialists will work directly with the A/R team billing Medicare, Medicaid, Insurance and etc… , Payroll Assistant will work with the Payroll Director entering and processing payroll. This is a great opportunity for someone that enjoys working with numbers. They offer a great benefit plan that includes 401K, Health Insurance through Blue Cross Blue Shield, vacation benefits and many more. We have a great office environment and longevity with coworkers!! If interested please send resume to info@wlcfirm.com . WLC Management is an EOE!!

Man-Tra-Con is seeking a kitchen coordinator for an employer in Marion. The Kitchen Coordinator is responsible for the efficient operation of the kitchen and for ensuring food safety and the overall cleanliness of the kitchen and equipment. This is a non-supervisory position reporting to the Executive Director.

Salary: Depending on Experience

Qualifications: The candidate will be able to lift and move 40 pounds of food, products and/or equipment throughout TLS, and possess a knowledge of food safety requirements.

Fore more information, qualifications, and how to apply, click this link.

http://www.mantracon.org/employment-opportunities

Arrowleaf in Anna is hosting a Summer BBQ Hiring Series with food, live interviews, and giveaways TODAY (August 18th) from 11a-2p!

Stop by to learn more about their Residential Technician openings with NO experience necessary. Pay is $15.58-$16.06 per hour!

The Supervised Residential Program provides adults living with substantial levels of mental illness or disability with 24/7 services through recovery-oriented community residential facilities. If you are unable to attend the hiring event, but are interested in learning more, go to myarrowleaf.org/employment.

To submit a job posting email Kellee at klipe@wsiltv.com.

