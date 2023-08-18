Job Squad: August 18, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features job openings and a hiring event happening TODAY in Anna, Illinois!
WLC Management Firm, LLC is looking to add a couple more individuals to their already outstanding team!! They are looking for a Billing Specialist and a Payroll Assistant! The Billing Specialists will work directly with the A/R team billing Medicare, Medicaid, Insurance and etc… , Payroll Assistant will work with the Payroll Director entering and processing payroll. This is a great opportunity for someone that enjoys working with numbers. They offer a great benefit plan that includes 401K, Health Insurance through Blue Cross Blue Shield, vacation benefits and many more. We have a great office environment and longevity with coworkers!! If interested please send resume to info@wlcfirm.com . WLC Management is an EOE!!
Man-Tra-Con is seeking a kitchen coordinator for an employer in Marion. The Kitchen Coordinator is responsible for the efficient operation of the kitchen and for ensuring food safety and the overall cleanliness of the kitchen and equipment. This is a non-supervisory position reporting to the Executive Director.
Salary: Depending on Experience
Qualifications: The candidate will be able to lift and move 40 pounds of food, products and/or equipment throughout TLS, and possess a knowledge of food safety requirements.
Fore more information, qualifications, and how to apply, click this link.
http://www.mantracon.org/employment-opportunities
Arrowleaf in Anna is hosting a Summer BBQ Hiring Series with food, live interviews, and giveaways TODAY (August 18th) from 11a-2p!
Stop by to learn more about their Residential Technician openings with NO experience necessary. Pay is $15.58-$16.06 per hour!
The Supervised Residential Program provides adults living with substantial levels of mental illness or disability with 24/7 services through recovery-oriented community residential facilities. If you are unable to attend the hiring event, but are interested in learning more, go to myarrowleaf.org/employment.