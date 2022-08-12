Job Squad: August 12, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features opportunities for registered nurses, banking, and a part-time job fair.
Wexford Health Sources, Inc. has full-time openings for Registered Nurses at Pinckneyville Correctional Center in Pinckneyville, Big Muddy River Correctional Center in Ina, and Shawnee Correctional in Vienna.
POSITION SUMMARY: The Registered Nurse works under the direct supervision of the Health Service Administrator and Clinical Supervision from the Director of Nursing and the site Medical Director. Responsibilities include delivering patient care through the nursing process of assessment, planning, implementation, and evaluation. Also directs and guides patient teaching activities and ancillary personnel while maintaining standards of professional nursing. Registered Nurses provide a broad range of services to the facility, including screening, assessment, medication delivery, treatment plans, and patient education.
BENEFITS: Wexford offers a competitive benefits package including:
· Performance check-ins with annual merit increase (if applicable)
· Generous paid-time off program that combines vacation and sick leave
· Paid holidays
· Comprehensive health insurance
· 401(k) retirement saving plan
· Company-paid short-term disability
· Healthcare and dependent care spending account
· Continuing education options
JOB REQUIREMENTS: A combination of education and experience may be accepted.
LICENSING: Current Registered Nursing Licensure in the State of Illinois
CERTIFICATION: Current CPR Certification
EDUCATION: Graduate from an accredited School of Nursing
PREFERRED EXPERIENCE: One (1) year clinical experience
You can apply online at jobs.wexfordhealth.com.
The Innovation Hub, located at 123 S 10th Street in Mt. Vernon, will host a Part-time Job Fair on Wednesday, August 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The job fair will be held with prospective employers from a variety of industries on hand to meet with those looking for part time employment. Businesses wishing to participate in the Fair can contact the JCCC at (618) 242-5725 or email chamberinfo@southernillinois.com. For more information about attending the Part Time Job Fair to check out available position visit https://fb.me/e/2kA0Eyl7p or call the JCDC at (618) 244-3554.
Banterra Bank has an opening for a Treasury Management Support Clerk 1. The position requires a high school diploma or equivalent with one year of banking experience is preferred. The company also has an opening for an ACH & Wire Operations Specialist. The position requires a high school diploma or equivalent. Familiarity with bank products is preferred. For more information, go to BANTERRA.COM.