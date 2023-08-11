Job Squad: August 11, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features openings for a vet tech, a part-time worship leader, and other job listings in Southern Illinois.
Priority Staffing Group is hiring positions for a Saline County Veterinary clinic including Vet Assistant and Vet Tech. $15-$20/hr. starting pay. Apply at https://prioritystaffinggroup.com/.
Wexford Health Sources, the nation's leading innovative correctional health care company, is HIRING NOW. Health care should not be considered a luxury for anyone, at Wexford we simply care for those in need and the corrections environment is our venue.
Registered Nurses from $39/hr. -$44.00/hr. , And Shift Differentials
Also
LPN’s from., $30/hr. -$34.00/hr.
CNA’s start at $18.33
JOB REQUIREMENTS
The following requirements list the minimum to qualify. An equivalent combination of education and experience may be accepted.
LICENSING: Current Registered Nursing Licensure in State of Illinois
CERTIFICATION: Current CPR Certification
EDUCATION: Graduate from an accredited School of Nursing
PREFERRED EXPERIENCE: One (1) year clinical experience
Apply online at jobs.wexfordhealth.com
First Baptist Church of Murphysboro is searching for a part-time worship leader
Hours: Part-time, not to exceed 15 hours per week unless pre-approved by a Supervisor
Classification: Hourly, non-exempt
Supervisors: Lead Pastor/Ministry Director/Leadership Council Worship Liaison
Benefits: As specified in First Baptist Church's Personnel Handbook
Job Description
The Worship Leader will develop and oversee all aspects of the worship ministry of the Church.
In coordination with the Pastor and Supervisors, this is to include the planning and organization
of the church’s weekly worship gathering including the musical aspects. The Worship Leader
will also plan special worship services.
Job Compensation/Package
● Position can be structured as a clergy position for tax purposes
● Health insurance and cell phone reimbursement
● Flexible schedule/hybrid work environment
● Continuing education/growth possibilities
● 1 month sabbatical opportunity every 5 years
● Specific compensation will be determined during the hiring process
To apply,
They can contact our pastor, Nathan Borish by phone or email as follows:
Phone number: 817-724-3865
Email address: nathan@fbcmurphy.org