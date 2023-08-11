 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Union, Alexander, Pulaski, Johnson, Massac, Pope,
Hardin, Gallatin, Williamson and Saline County Illinois,

Butler, Wayne, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard, New
Madrid, and Mississippi Counties in Missouri,

Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves,
Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden,
Caldwell and Christian Counties in Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This includes portions of Interstate 55
in southeast Missouri, Interstate 57 in southern Illinois, and
Interstate 24 in southern Illinois and western Kentucky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Job Squad: August 11, 2023

job squad

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features openings for a vet tech, a part-time worship leader, and other job listings in Southern Illinois.

Priority Staffing Group is hiring positions for a Saline County Veterinary clinic including Vet Assistant and Vet Tech. $15-$20/hr. starting pay. Apply at https://prioritystaffinggroup.com/.

Wexford Health Sources, the nation's leading innovative correctional health care company, is HIRING NOW. Health care should not be considered a luxury for anyone, at Wexford we simply care for those in need and the corrections environment is our venue.

Registered Nurses from $39/hr. -$44.00/hr. , And Shift Differentials

Also

LPN’s from., $30/hr. -$34.00/hr.

CNA’s start at $18.33

JOB REQUIREMENTS

The following requirements list the minimum to qualify. An equivalent combination of education and experience may be accepted.

LICENSING: Current Registered Nursing Licensure in State of Illinois

CERTIFICATION: Current CPR Certification

EDUCATION: Graduate from an accredited School of Nursing

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE: One (1) year clinical experience

Apply online at jobs.wexfordhealth.com

First Baptist Church of Murphysboro is searching for a part-time worship leader

Hours: Part-time, not to exceed 15 hours per week unless pre-approved by a Supervisor

Classification: Hourly, non-exempt

Supervisors: Lead Pastor/Ministry Director/Leadership Council Worship Liaison

Benefits: As specified in First Baptist Church's Personnel Handbook

Job Description

The Worship Leader will develop and oversee all aspects of the worship ministry of the Church.

In coordination with the Pastor and Supervisors, this is to include the planning and organization

of the church’s weekly worship gathering including the musical aspects. The Worship Leader

will also plan special worship services.

Job Compensation/Package

● Position can be structured as a clergy position for tax purposes

● Health insurance and cell phone reimbursement

● Flexible schedule/hybrid work environment

● Continuing education/growth possibilities

● 1 month sabbatical opportunity every 5 years

● Specific compensation will be determined during the hiring process

To apply,

They can contact our pastor, Nathan Borish by phone or email as follows:

Phone number: 817-724-3865

Email address: nathan@fbcmurphy.org

To submit a job posting email Kellee at klipe@wsiltv.com.

