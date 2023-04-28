Job Squad: April 28, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features openings for bookkeepers, attorney assistants, and an office manager.
The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking an Office and Marketing Manager to join their team. As the primary staff member responsible for office management and marketing, the ideal candidate will be highly organized, creative, and have excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Responsibilities include:
Creating and executing marketing plans to promote the Chamber and its events including graphics and flyers, social media content, emails, and website updates
Maintaining the membership database
Managing Chamber membership and marketing software programs
Assisting with organization and logistics of Chamber events and more.
The successful candidate will have:
2+ years of experience in office management and in marketing.
Strong organizational and project management skills
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, Google Suite, and social media platforms
Ability to work collaboratively with staff, volunteers, and community members
This is a full-time position, Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., salary $14.00-$15.00 per hour based on experience. If you are interested in this exciting opportunity to join our team, please submit your resume and cover letter to the Chamber office via email: wlo@carbondalechamber.com.
The Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office has two immediate openings for the following position:
Assistant State’s Attorney
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:conducting prosecution of all traffic and driving while under the influence cases in Franklin County, prosecuting all juvenile delinquency and criminal misdemeanor offenses in Franklin County.
Qualifications include an Illinois law license, completion of an internship in a prosecution office or at least 6 months prosecution experience.
Salary: based on experience; ranging from $45,000 to $65,000.
Send letter, resume, and references to:
Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office
ATTN: Abby Dinn
411 East Main
Benton, Illinois 62812
618-439-4316
Priority Staffing Group has openings for multiple locations in Southern Illinois looking to hire Bookkeepers. Locations of openings include Carbondale and Harrisburg. Part time and full time positions available, with starting pay $15-$18/hr depending on experience. Call 618-969-8800 or go to www.prioritystaffinggroup.com to apply.