Job Squad: April 21, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of job squad features full-time openings as well as a internship opportunity for high school seniors.
Wexford Health Sources has the following openings:
Position: Supervising Nurse
Schedule: All shifts
Facility: Big Muddy River
Location: Ina, Illinois
Wexford Health offers a competitive benefits package including:
Annual review with performance increase
Generous paid-time off program that combines vacation and sick leave
Paid holidays
Comprehensive health insurance through Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dental and Vision insurance
401(k) retirement saving plans
Company-paid short-term disability
Healthcare and dependent care spending account
POSITION SUMMARY: Supervising Nurse
The RN supervisor will supervise and participate in the preparation of plans, and report teaching fundamentals, including patient care and health record documentation. The proper candidate will work effectively with patients, medical and nursing staff, security staff at all levels, administrative and support staff and consulting physicians.
POSITION SUMMARY: Director of Nursing
Under the direct supervision of the Regional Manager, has the authority, responsibility and accountability for structuring, comprehensive planning and implementing the Nursing Services Program that guides the delivery of a quality health care program.
For more details and to apply online click here.
HireLevel is hiring for Aisin Manufacturing in Marion for Manufacturing Associates. All shifts and pay rates range from $16-$17/hr. HIRING NOW! MULTIPLE OPENINGS!
Candidates can apply for this job and other listings at www.hirelevel.com/apply.
Cedarhurst Center for the Arts (Mt. Vernon, Illinois) is taking applications for two part time positions: (1) Shrode Art Center Assistant (2) Receptionist and Marketing Assistant
Qualifications: Applicant must be a high school senior graduating in 2023 and must have been enrolled in art courses during their high school tenure.
Find the full job descriptions at cedarhurst.org/join-our-team/
Qualified interested applicants can submit a resume and cover letter by May 15, 2023 to hr@cedarhurst.org